    Ryan Braun's $15M Mutual Contract Option for 2021 Declined by Brewers

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIIOctober 30, 2020

    Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun bats against the Detroit Tigers during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
    Duane Burleson/Associated Press

    Ryan Braun will be a free agent after the Milwaukee Brewers declined a mutual option in his contract Thursday, according to the MLB Players Association.

    The six-time All-Star who spent virtually all of 2020 at designated hitter and right field would've earned $15 million had his option been exercised. Instead, he will enter free agency after slashing .233/.281/.488 with eight home runs in 39 games last season with Milwaukee. 

    Once a big bat at the top of the order, Braun was dropped down to the latter portion late in the season as his production declined. 

    However, the 36-year-old remained a key figure for the franchise nearly a decade removed from his 2011 MVP season. Along the way, the Brewers became one of the top contenders in the National League Central, having earned three consecutive postseason berths. 

    Braun has factored into each of those seasons as he looks to extend his career. 

