49ers Trade Rumors: Dante Pettis Made Available Ahead of 2020 Deadline

San Francisco 49ers receiver Dante Pettis has been "made available" by the team ahead of the Nov. 3 trade deadline, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

Pettis has been inactive the last two games and had just one target with zero catches in four games this season. His only touches have come with a pair of punt returns.

The 2018 second-round pick had a big rookie year with the 49ers, totaling 467 receiving yards on 27 catches and five touchdowns. His 17.3 yards per reception would have been fourth in the NFL if he had enough chances to qualify.

He has seen his playing time drop significantly over the past couple of years, appearing in 11 games in 2019 but only finishing with 11 reception for 109 yards and two scores.

His role has diminished even further over the past year:

San Francisco had dealt with injuries earlier in the season, but the group is now healthy with Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and Kendrick Bourne playing the majority of snaps at receiver. Richie James and Trent Taylor are also working ahead of Pettis on the depth chart.

Even with the 49ers looking to contend for a Super Bowl, Pettis is clearly expendable on the roster.

Despite his recent struggles, the 24-year-old could still provide value to another team thanks to his quickness and ability as a deep threat. The 6'1" wideout totaled 22 receiving touchdowns in his final two years at Washington and was considered a promising player in the NFL less than two years ago.

A team that needs help at receiver could take a chance on a high-upside player like Pettis for what should be a minimal cost in a trade.