Dexter Fowler Talks Cubs' World Series Title, Barry Bonds, More in B/R AMA

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Dexter Fowler has long been one of the more enjoyable outfielders in baseball.

He's type of player loved by both St. Louis Cardinals fans and Chicago Cubs fans and has slugged his way into the hearts of many around the sport. Fresh off appearing in 31 games for the Cards this season, Fowler joined B/R for an AMA in which he dished on what it's like to hit a home run in the World Series, his custom cleats and his favorite stadium to play in.

But good luck getting him to pick his favorite pizza between Chicago and St. Louis.

The following is the full transcript from the B/R AMA session.

@Chunkybuttluvin: Who's got better pizza? Chicago or St. Louis?

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Depends on who you ask. I've had both good pizza. Can't pick one.

@Coco9: What was that home run in Game 7 of the World Series like?

I kinda blacked out. Going up to bat your heart is pumping like crazy and then you get up there and you realize it's the same game. I hit the ball and that whole thing is a blur. I really haven't watched the game back. I've seen the highlights but I haven't watched everything surrounding that Game 7. I'm gonna wait until the end of my career to do that.

@mlbjmaur: Favorite moment at Wrigley Field?

Probably one of the playoff games. We had a lot of great times there. That whole year in 2016 was special. The fans showed up and obviously we did as well. We won the NLCS there against the Dodgers and the atmosphere was unreal. It hits you that you're going to the World Series. We came up short in 2015 playing against the Mets. I felt like we were eager to get back. And taking care of business was awesome too. First game of the World Series we were all out of sorts. They kept telling us we couldn't park here, couldn't go there, it's tight at Wrigley...not a lot of space. The President was coming too so it was intense.

@Not_KyleLowry: Why did you pick 25?

I was 24 because of Ken Griffey Jr. growing up. I picked 25 because Barry was my mentor. I'm closest to Barry Bonds. Barry is my guy. I met Jr. actually in 2008 in Spring Training. I got a chance to meet Jr. and he gave me his number. It was awesome knowing he knew who I was. I can text him whenever I need anything. He's the best.

@TheFiendishere: Why did you choose STL to sign with as a free agent?

They win. Once we won the World Series I wanted to go to a winning team. Winning is addicting.

@Chickfilaisbetta: Chick-fil-A or Popeyes?

Chick-fil-A. I usually get a No. 1

@BRWeatherman: Which homer do you think about more, hitting a leadoff HR in Game 7 or hitting a walk-off HR over your buddy J-Hey's head in 2018?

That was a legendary homer. But honestly Game 7. Zobrist texted me he was about to throw the glove at me like 'WE CAN'T PLAY NO MORE!' from Sandlot.

@Steve_Perrault: Why is it so important for people to vote?

It's a right that we fought for. It's nothing you should take lightly. I think every vote counts.

@IgnorantBearsFan: Was J-Hey's rain delay speech as legendary as people say?

Everybody just dispersed their different ways. It was J-Hey's idea. 4 or 5 of us spoke. He got us together so we could regroup.

@colton_frank1: Who is your funniest teammate?

Probably Austin Jackson. That dude always had me laughing. There's been a lot.

@BleedGreen_99: If you could play with any player, past or present, who would it be and why?

I had to say Barry Bonds. I just want to see him day to day. How he goes about his business. It would be fun watching him hit all those homers.

@TheFiendishere: How is it playing with Cardinal legends like Yadi and Waino?

It's great. I played against them for 8 years beforehand. You have a lot of respect for their game. It's awesome to see them still playing at a high level.

@Steve_Perrault: Your cleat game is ridiculous. What are your favorite custom cleats and how did the Lou Brock cleats come about after his passing?

My favorite cleats are probably the 4s or 1s from last year. They were sick. Speaking of Lou Brock… Stadium Custom Kicks hit me up and they were discussing things we could do. I'm a procrastinator so I kept saying I'd hit them up with options. Then Lou Brock passed and we were discussing ideas on what to do. I sent them a picture of this tattoo that I liked. It was like scarred up. We were trying to do a scar on the cleats with Lou Brock meshed into it and it turned out great. They did a great job.

@YANKS2021CHAMPS: What's your favorite stadium to play in?

Honestly, Dodger Stadium. I like the atmosphere. They play the music loud there. It feels like showtime.

@Jasper_Pail: Who's gonna win the World Series?

The Rays are a good team but I think the Dodgers are a really good team and will win it.

@RynestoneCowboy: Do you have any strong feelings about the universal DH?

I actually didn't mind it. I like it. It gives you days to breathe. You can still be part of the game.

@Jackmg0801: What do you think is the Cardinals biggest need?

Biggest need…Probably another big bat. Stretch out the lineup a little more.

@mlbjmaur: Which road city has the best food?

It's been so long since I went out to eat. I don't know. Probably New York.

@drewski42013: What is your best memory with the Rockies?

Maybe the playoff run we had in '09. Or Ubaldo's no-hitter.

@sahatjiant: What are some tips on playing outfield?

Take balls off the bat. I think that's most important. Live balls off the bat is the best practice you can get.

@cailloudrippen: Did you have any idea Randy was going to be this good?

Yeah. Randy can swing it. In St. Louis we had a ton of outfielders so he didn't get much of a chance but I knew his game. His tools are out of this world.

@rileyedwards: If you were in the jungle without any protection would you take Yadi or Goldschmidt?

Yadi. I'd have to say Yadi. He'll go after anything. If there was a lion out there he'd be like 'Let's go after this thing'

@KevinPawell23: Rank these golfers best to worst: You, KB, Rizzo and Lester

Best to worst. Haven't seen Lester's game. KB is really good. I'd have to go myself the best, then KB, then Lester and Rizz.

@donirosenfeld93: Who was the player you most looked up to as a kid?

The Kid. Junior 100%

@LOGAN316: What did you think after winning the World Series?

It's over lol. It was a stressful time. You always want to be on the winning side. That game felt like it was six hours long.

@BRWeatherman: What are your thoughts on the unwritten rules of baseball?

Let everybody play. If pitchers can strike you out and celebrate and then you hit a homer and you bat flip - it is what it is. You're supposed to do that. Have fun. This is a game, so you should have fun playing it.

Rapid-Fire Questions:

Favorite play ever?

The one in Philly that I caught at the end of the game.

Favorite movie ever?

Gladiator.

Favorite sneaker ever?

I like the Jordan 17 that came in the briefcase. They were deadstock too.

Favorite food ever?

A really good pizza or burger.