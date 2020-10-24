B/R's Week 7 2020 Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer

0 of 9

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

As the NFL inches toward the Nov. 3 trade deadline, we can expect some notable real-world deals. In the world of fantasy football, trades have been a big part of the 2020 experience.

Trades always play a noteworthy role in fantasy, but they're more pivotal than ever this season. Players like Saquon Barkley, Nick Chubb, Dak Prescott, Michael Thomas and Christian McCaffrey have all missed significant time or are out for the season.

We're also now deep into bye-week season with the Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Ravens, Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins off in Week 7.

Managers have had to turn to the waiver wire and the trade market to solidify their rosters. The trick with trades is to go beyond filling holes and negotiate deals that are favorable to you.

Each week, Bleacher Report will analyze some of our readers' toughest trade proposals. Some of the analysis will be roster-specific, but we'll try to provide information that is useful to all fantasy fans.