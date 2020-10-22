Matt Blair, Vikings Legend and 6-Time Pro Bowler, Dies at Age 70

Uncredited/Associated Press

Former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Matt Blair died on Thursday, the team announced. He was 70.

"Matt Blair was a great presence at Vikings events and a tremendous teammate long after playing. He embodied the best of what it means to be a Viking," team owner Mark Wilf said in the team's release. "Matt is a Ring of Honor player whose legacy will live on forever with the franchise and in the community he loved."

Tributes for Blair came pouring in on social media:

Blair spent all 12 of his NFL seasons (1974-85) in Minnesota, where he was a six-time Pro Bowler (1977-82) and a first-team All-Pro selection in the 1980 season. He started 130 games (160 games total) during that time and his 1,452 tackles are second-most in team history, trailing only Scott Studwell (1,928).

"Aside from being a tremendous athlete and player, Matt was a better man," Studwell said. "He was smart, worked at his craft and gave everything for the team. He was a great teammate and fun to be around. He took his work very seriously but had a great life away from football. I'm sad to see him go."

Among linebackers, Blair only trails Studwell (201) and Roy Winston (191) in games played for the team. Blair also holds the team record for blocked kicks (20) and has the most interceptions (16) and sacks (23) at linebacker for the Vikings.

He played in seven postseasons with Minnesota, including two Super Bowl appearances in 1974 and 1976, both Vikings losses.