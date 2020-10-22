Report: Antonio Brown Working to Repair Public Image Amid NFL Return Rumors

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown is working behind the scenes to alleviate any character concerns as he prepares for a possible return to the NFL, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler:

Brown is serving an eight-game suspension for a violation of the NFL's personal-conduct policy. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Wednesday the Seattle Seahawks were among the teams interested in potentially signing the seven-time Pro Bowler.

Brown's suspension is tied to his no-contest plea to a felony burglary with battery charge and two misdemeanors. He and his trainer were alleged to have physically assaulted a delivery truck driver at his house in Hollywood, Florida, in January.

The punishment also stemmed from reporting by Sports Illustrated's Robert Klemko. Klemko initially spoke to a woman who said Brown made unwanted sexual advances toward her while she was working on a mural at his home. Klemko followed up to report the woman started receiving "intimidating" texts after her story became public.

The NFL continues to look into a civil lawsuit filed on September 10, 2019 by one of Brown's former trainers. Britney Taylor says Brown sexually assaulted her twice in 2017 and raped her in May 2018.

The New England Patriots released Brown 10 days after the lawsuit was filed and one day after Klemko's report on the alleged threatening texts. However, he did appear in one game for the team, his last appearance in the NFL on Sept. 15, 2019.

Fowler reported in July that Brown "recently got close to settling" his civil suit before the sides were unable to reach a final decision.

Earlier that month, the 32-year-old shared video of a workout with Seahawks star Russell Wilson, raising speculation about a move to the Pacific Northwest:

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported Wilson was one of the quarterbacks "enamored" with the idea of playing alongside Brown:

Following Schefter's report, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll addressed the team's rumored interest in Brown during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Wednesday.

"The thing I can tell you about it, competitively, [general manager John Schneider is] in on everything," Carroll said (via Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio). "He knows everybody in the league, he knows what's going on, he's kept us involved and has made marvelous moves over the years. We'll see how this one—you know, we're there, we're in it and we know what’s happening."

Carroll added that the Seahawks haven't reached any deal with Brown, but the franchise is "always on the ready to compete to get guys."