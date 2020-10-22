    Dez Bryant Rumors: WR Could Sign with Ravens Amid Antonio Brown Buzz

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 22, 2020
    Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) warms up before playing against the New York Giants in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
    Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

    The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly not expected to sign free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown, but they could be in on Dez Bryant.

    According to former ESPN NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Ravens may potentially be interested in signing Bryant to their practice squad.

    NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirmed that the Ravens plan to sign Bryant to their practice squad provided his workout goes well and he passes a physical.

    The 31-year-old Bryant spent eight seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, but he has not appeared in an NFL game since 2017.

    During his time with the Cowboys, Bryant was a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time First-Team All-Pro. In 113 career regular-season games, he made 531 receptions for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns.

    He ranks third in Cowboys history in catches, fifth in receiving yardage and first in receiving touchdowns.

    From 2012-14, Bryant finished with at least 88 catches, 1,200 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in three consecutive seasons. In three seasons after 2014, however, he never had more than 69 receptions, 838 yards or eight touchdowns in a single campaign.

    The Cowboys released Bryant after the 2017 season, and he signed with the New Orleans Saints during the 2018 season, but he suffered a torn Achilles in practice before ever appearing in a game for the Saints.

    Although Bryant may have some rust to knock off, he could be a good fit on a Baltimore team that is lacking weapons in the passing game.

    Outside of tight end Mark Andrews and No. 1 wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, quarterback Lamar Jackson doesn't have many reliable options to throw to.

    Brown leads all Ravens wideouts with 26 receptions, 376 yards and one touchdown. He is followed by Willie Snead with 11 grabs for 149 yards and one score, as well as Miles Boykin with 11 catches for 122 yards and no touchdowns.

    The Ravens were linked to Antonio Brown in the past, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday that the Seattle Seahawks are considered the favorite to sign Brown if he is reinstated from his NFL suspension after Week 8.

    Brown would conceivably be more likely to make an instant impact than Bryant since he appeared in one game last season for the New England Patriots and had over 100 receptions for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018, but Dez could still give the Ravens the veteran presence they lack in their receiving corps.

