    Nuggets, Avalanche Renaming Pepsi Center as Part of New Naming Rights Contract

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 22, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    In this Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, photograph, the Pepsi Center, home tof the NHL Colorado Avalanche, is shown in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    Kroenke Sports & Entertainment reached a deal with Ball Corporation to rename Pepsi Center, which houses the Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets.

    A statement on the Avalanche's official website said the deal is centered on "a shared vision to advance sustainability in sports and entertainment by strengthening in-venue aluminum recycling, providing fans with a more environmentally friendly fan experience and showcasing aluminum beverage packaging as the most sustainable choice."

    According to the Denver Post's Mike Singer, representatives from KSE and Ball Corporation initially began discussions more than a year ago, but their scope was limited to how Ball could be "sustainability partners." Then rebranding Pepsi Center became a possibility.

    Ball will work with Premier League club Arsenal and the Los Angeles Rams, both of which are owned by KSE, and thus provide in-arena services at Emirates Stadium in London and SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

    At what's now Ball Arena, Ball and KSE will work toward creating "a comprehensive recycling and sustainability plan" that includes using aluminum packaging for all beverages. The aluminum packaging would be recycled and used again.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Ball will attempt something similar at SoFi Stadium and the Rams' team facilities.

    Ball Arena was completed in 1999, replacing McNichols Sports Arena as the home of the Avs and Nuggets. Pepsi had served as the venue's primary sponsor since its opening.

    Related

      Did Mega-Recruit Make a Mistake?

      Duke one-and-done Trevon Duval thought he'd be a first-rounder. He went undrafted. How he's keeping his NBA dreams alive ➡️

      Did Mega-Recruit Make a Mistake?
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Did Mega-Recruit Make a Mistake?

      Clevis Murray
      via Bleacher Report

      Impact Trades NBA Contenders Can Make Now

      Realistic moves six contenders should consider 👉

      Impact Trades NBA Contenders Can Make Now
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Impact Trades NBA Contenders Can Make Now

      Greg Swartz
      via Bleacher Report

      Most NBA-Ready 2020 Draft Prospects 😤

      @Jonwass highlights eight players who could make an immediate impact

      Most NBA-Ready 2020 Draft Prospects 😤
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Most NBA-Ready 2020 Draft Prospects 😤

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      Every NBA Team's 2020 FA Big Board 📝

      @danfavale ranks the three players each team should be targeting this offseason 📲

      Every NBA Team's 2020 FA Big Board 📝
      Denver Nuggets logo
      Denver Nuggets

      Every NBA Team's 2020 FA Big Board 📝

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report