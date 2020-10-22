Nuggets, Avalanche Renaming Pepsi Center as Part of New Naming Rights Contract

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment reached a deal with Ball Corporation to rename Pepsi Center, which houses the Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets.

A statement on the Avalanche's official website said the deal is centered on "a shared vision to advance sustainability in sports and entertainment by strengthening in-venue aluminum recycling, providing fans with a more environmentally friendly fan experience and showcasing aluminum beverage packaging as the most sustainable choice."

According to the Denver Post's Mike Singer, representatives from KSE and Ball Corporation initially began discussions more than a year ago, but their scope was limited to how Ball could be "sustainability partners." Then rebranding Pepsi Center became a possibility.

Ball will work with Premier League club Arsenal and the Los Angeles Rams, both of which are owned by KSE, and thus provide in-arena services at Emirates Stadium in London and SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

At what's now Ball Arena, Ball and KSE will work toward creating "a comprehensive recycling and sustainability plan" that includes using aluminum packaging for all beverages. The aluminum packaging would be recycled and used again.

Ball will attempt something similar at SoFi Stadium and the Rams' team facilities.

Ball Arena was completed in 1999, replacing McNichols Sports Arena as the home of the Avs and Nuggets. Pepsi had served as the venue's primary sponsor since its opening.