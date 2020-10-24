NFL Teams Who Need to Enter Rebuild Mode After Disappointing 2020 Starts

0 of 6

David Berding/Associated Press

The decision to rebuild is never easy.

There are no fast rebuilds in a results-driven league like the NFL, which usually means years of less than ideal marks in the win column as a team stockpiles talent to fit the coaching staff's vision.

This year, two head coaches have already been dismissed—Bill O'Brien from the Houston Texans and Dan Quinn from the Atlanta Falcons—and several teams are performing far below expectations. The harsh reality is that it's time for certain teams to turn an eye to the future.

This doesn't mean these squads should tank in the process. And obvious rebuilders like the New York Jets are omitted.

Below are teams that need to admit it's time to punch the reset button (or hit it again because it jammed the first time).