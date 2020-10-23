Booking Decisions Fans Want to See WWE Make at 2020 Hell in a Cell

0 of 5

WWE

WWE's 2020 edition of Hell in a Cell sits positioned to end several prominent feuds and potentially send things off in thrilling directions for the winter months.

Several top storylines have been building for months, and the unique pay-per-view comes right after another draft and "season premiere" editions of Raw and SmackDown.

Granted, at this point, several of the top matches on a smaller-looking card have been done repeatedly of late, but throwing the Superstars into the structure known as the Hell in a Cell has a way of finalizing things.

While actual usage of the cell has been a bit overdone lately—and it'll get used at least three times Sunday—there are some clear payoffs fans want to see at the event.