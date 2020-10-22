The 10 Greatest Spots in WWE Hell in a Cell History

1 of 10

Before the 2016 edition of the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, two women had never competed inside the storied walls of the steel structure. That changed when Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks not only battled for the Raw Women's Championship, but main evented the broadcast.

Their hard-hitting match reflected their desire to prove they belonged in that spot, as did one notable spot.

Late in the match, the women fought to the outside of the cell. With Banks hanging from the side of the steel structure, Flair brought her crashing through the announce table with powerbomb. The crowed erupted and Banks crumpled in pain.

It was a moment the likes of which the WWE faithful had never seen out of two women and proof positive of their willingness to do what the men did to ensure the best and most memorable match.

The spot laid the groundwork for Banks and Becky Lynch to build off of three years later and will almost certainly be a source of inspiration for The Blueprint's match against best friend-turned-bitter rival Sunday night at the 2020 edition of Hell in a Cell.