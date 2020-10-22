Dodgers vs. Rays: Predicting Final Score for 2020 World Series Game 3

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Rays wasted little time getting back into the World Series, thanks in part to a resurgent Brandon Lowe.

Lowe came into Game 2 against the Los Angeles Dodgers with just six hits in 61 plate appearances this postseason. But Lowe erupted for a pair of homers, and Rays ace Blake Snell began his outing with four no-hit innings to set the tone for Tampa Bay.

The Dodgers began a late rally when catcher Will Smith homered in the sixth to make the score 6-3. Shortstop Corey Seager would follow with a long ball of his own to cut the deficit to two.

Seager's seventh homer of the playoffs puts him one behind the record for the most homers in a single postseason, but it was not enough to bring the Dodgers back, as Aaron Loup and Diego Castillo shut the door in the final two innings.

Both sides have an off day on Thursday before resuming the battle in a pivotal Game 3 on Friday. Who will come out victorious and take a 2-1 series advantage?

World Series Game 3 Information

Date: Friday, Oct. 23 at 8:08 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Game 4 Prediction

Dave Roberts took the more unconventional route in Game 2, starting with right-hander Tony Gonsolin and using his bullpen for the majority of the contest.

But the Dodgers will not employ the same strategy in Game 3, as Walker Buehler figures to get the ball.

Buehler is coming off an excellent performance in Game 6 of the NLCS against the Atlanta Braves. The right-hander gave up seven hits, but he battled through jams and struck out six in six scoreless innings.

Perhaps most importantly, Buehler commanded the zone with the fastball and showed no signs of being bothered by a blister that had hindered him earlier in the playoffs. The Rays will be hard-pressed to attack Buehler's upper-90s fastball if he can command to every quadrant, particularly considering he also boasts a hard-biting curveball and an effective changeup.

However, the Rays will have a workhorse on the mound in Charlie Morton. The 36-year-old gave up two hits and struck out six in a dominant showing against the Houston Astros in a winner-take-all Game 7 during the ALCS, and Morton has the arsenal to keep the Dodgers off balance. In fact, Morton has given up just one earned run in 15.2 innings this postseason, making him the perfect guy to get the ball for Game 3.

Still, the Dodgers can explode at any time. Roberts is likely to add Joc Pederson in the lineup against Morton, who has struggled against left-handers in his career. Seager is also on a roll, and Mookie Betts figures to bounce back after an 0-for-3 showing on Wednesday.

But Tampa Bay's bats are also getting hot. Joey Wendle hit multiple balls hard and delivered a key two-run double in the fourth inning. Lowe might be galvanized after seemingly breaking out of his slump, and Ji-Man Choi can handle velocity.

Both teams will expect their starters to shove, and the Rays might have the advantage if Morton can turn the game over to the bullpen with a lead or a tie.

At the same time, Tampa Bay's best arms are showing signs of tiring. Nick Anderson has not been the same dominant force he was during the regular season, and both he and Pete Fairbanks have already had to throw a lot of innings this season. Meanwhile, the Dodgers did not use any of Blake Treinen, Brusdar Graterol or Kenley Jansen in Game 2.

The off day figures to help both teams, but L.A.'s staff might be just a bit fresher, and it is hard to bet against the Dodgers' lineup finding a way to churn out runs.

Prediction: Dodgers win 5-2

All stats obtained via Baseball Reference unless otherwise noted.