    Dodgers vs. Rays: Predicting Final Score for 2020 World Series Game 3

    Martin FennCorrespondent IIOctober 22, 2020

    Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe, right, celebrates his a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fifth inning in Game 2 of the baseball World Series Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Arlington, Texas.(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    Eric Gay/Associated Press

    The Tampa Bay Rays wasted little time getting back into the World Series, thanks in part to a resurgent Brandon Lowe.

    Lowe came into Game 2 against the Los Angeles Dodgers with just six hits in 61 plate appearances this postseason. But Lowe erupted for a pair of homers, and Rays ace Blake Snell began his outing with four no-hit innings to set the tone for Tampa Bay.

    The Dodgers began a late rally when catcher Will Smith homered in the sixth to make the score 6-3. Shortstop Corey Seager would follow with a long ball of his own to cut the deficit to two.

    Seager's seventh homer of the playoffs puts him one behind the record for the most homers in a single postseason, but it was not enough to bring the Dodgers back, as Aaron Loup and Diego Castillo shut the door in the final two innings.

    Both sides have an off day on Thursday before resuming the battle in a pivotal Game 3 on Friday. Who will come out victorious and take a 2-1 series advantage?

    Here is a closer look at how the Rays and Dodgers will match up in Game 4.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

            

    World Series Game 3 Information   

    Date: Friday, Oct. 23 at 8:08 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox

         

    Game 4 Prediction   

    Eric Gay/Associated Press

    Dave Roberts took the more unconventional route in Game 2, starting with right-hander Tony Gonsolin and using his bullpen for the majority of the contest.

    But the Dodgers will not employ the same strategy in Game 3, as Walker Buehler figures to get the ball.

    Buehler is coming off an excellent performance in Game 6 of the NLCS against the Atlanta Braves. The right-hander gave up seven hits, but he battled through jams and struck out six in six scoreless innings.

    Perhaps most importantly, Buehler commanded the zone with the fastball and showed no signs of being bothered by a blister that had hindered him earlier in the playoffs. The Rays will be hard-pressed to attack Buehler's upper-90s fastball if he can command to every quadrant, particularly considering he also boasts a hard-biting curveball and an effective changeup.

    However, the Rays will have a workhorse on the mound in Charlie Morton. The 36-year-old gave up two hits and struck out six in a dominant showing against the Houston Astros in a winner-take-all Game 7 during the ALCS, and Morton has the arsenal to keep the Dodgers off balance. In fact, Morton has given up just one earned run in 15.2 innings this postseason, making him the perfect guy to get the ball for Game 3.

    Still, the Dodgers can explode at any time. Roberts is likely to add Joc Pederson in the lineup against Morton, who has struggled against left-handers in his career. Seager is also on a roll, and Mookie Betts figures to bounce back after an 0-for-3 showing on Wednesday.

    But Tampa Bay's bats are also getting hot. Joey Wendle hit multiple balls hard and delivered a key two-run double in the fourth inning. Lowe might be galvanized after seemingly breaking out of his slump, and Ji-Man Choi can handle velocity.

    Both teams will expect their starters to shove, and the Rays might have the advantage if Morton can turn the game over to the bullpen with a lead or a tie.

    At the same time, Tampa Bay's best arms are showing signs of tiring. Nick Anderson has not been the same dominant force he was during the regular season, and both he and Pete Fairbanks have already had to throw a lot of innings this season. Meanwhile, the Dodgers did not use any of Blake Treinen, Brusdar Graterol or Kenley Jansen in Game 2.

    The off day figures to help both teams, but L.A.'s staff might be just a bit fresher, and it is hard to bet against the Dodgers' lineup finding a way to churn out runs.

         

    Prediction: Dodgers win 5-2

       

    All stats obtained via Baseball Reference unless otherwise noted.

    Related

      Rays Set Stage for Classic World Series 💥

      Tampa Bay reminded us in Game 2 they are here for a reason and won't roll over to Dodgers 👉

      Rays Set Stage for Classic World Series 💥
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Rays Set Stage for Classic World Series 💥

      Zachary D. Rymer
      via Bleacher Report

      Rays Win to Even Up World Series

      ➡️️ Rays beat Dodgers 6-4 in Game 2 🔥 Blake Snell: 9 K’s, 2 hits allowed ⭐ Brandon Lowe hits 2 home runs

      Rays Win to Even Up World Series
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Rays Win to Even Up World Series

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: La Russa is 'Top Candidate' for White Sox Manager Job

      Report: La Russa is 'Top Candidate' for White Sox Manager Job
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: La Russa is 'Top Candidate' for White Sox Manager Job

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      David Ortiz on Red Sox Trading Betts: 'It Is What It Is'

      David Ortiz on Red Sox Trading Betts: 'It Is What It Is'
      MLB logo
      MLB

      David Ortiz on Red Sox Trading Betts: 'It Is What It Is'

      Conor Roche
      via Boston.com