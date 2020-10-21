Joey Janela Pulled by AEW After Being Exposed to Person with COVID-19

Photo courtesy of AEW

All Elite Wrestling announced that it has pulled Joey Janela from its programming after the wrestler was exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 at an independent show.

Per the AEW, Janela will be out until "he is cleared to return consistent with our protocols."

Janela, 31, has wrestled professionally since 2006. He worked for various promotions on the independent circuit for the first 13 years of his career before AEW signed him to a three-year deal in 2019.

Despite signing the AEW contract, Janela is allowed to work independent dates, per Sean Radican of PWTorch.

Janela was supposed to face Kenny Omega in the first round of the World Title Eliminator Tournament on Wednesday's edition of Dynamite, but Sonny Kiss will replace him.

Numerous AEW talents have been forced to sit out after testing positive for COVID-19 themselves or being in close proximity with someone who has.

Of note, Lance Archer announced on Sept. 23 that he tested positive for COVID-19. He was forced to miss the Sept. 24 edition of Dynamite but returned in time to face Jon Moxley for the Dynamite Anniversary Show on Oct. 14. He lost a chance at Moxley's AEW World Championship belt after falling in a no-DQ match.

Moxley also missed some time after his wife, former WWE talent Renee Young, tested positive for COVID-19. Moxley did not test positive himself but missed some time. A July 1 AEW world title match against Brian Cage was rescheduled for July 15, and Moxley won that one as well.