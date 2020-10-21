    Patrick Mahomes, Fiancee Brittany Announce They're Expecting Baby Girl

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 21, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's Fun House at Live! at the Battery Atlanta on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP)
    Omar Vega/Associated Press

    Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee, Brittany Matthews, announced Wednesday they are expecting a baby girl.

    They used their dogs to help with the gender reveal:

    Mahomes and Matthews have been together since high school and got engaged in September. The two announced a few weeks later that Matthews was pregnant, posting the sonogram picture on Instagram.

    Asked whether he would prefer a boy or girl, the quarterback said he didn't care either way.

    "I'm just super excited to hopefully have a healthy baby and someone I'll be able to love for the rest of my life," Mahomes told 610 Sports Radio, via Jen Juneau of People.

