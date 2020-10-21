Patrick Mahomes, Fiancee Brittany Announce They're Expecting Baby Girl

Omar Vega/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee, Brittany Matthews, announced Wednesday they are expecting a baby girl.

They used their dogs to help with the gender reveal:

Mahomes and Matthews have been together since high school and got engaged in September. The two announced a few weeks later that Matthews was pregnant, posting the sonogram picture on Instagram.

Asked whether he would prefer a boy or girl, the quarterback said he didn't care either way.

"I'm just super excited to hopefully have a healthy baby and someone I'll be able to love for the rest of my life," Mahomes told 610 Sports Radio, via Jen Juneau of People.