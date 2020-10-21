    Raiders' Trent Brown Reportedly Placed on COVID-19/Reserve List

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 21, 2020
    Alerted 4m ago in the B/R App

    FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2019, file photo, Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown (77) protects a gap in the offensive line during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, in Oakland, Calif. Raiders tackle Trent Brown has been sued by his ex-girlfriend and mother of his son for multiple acts of domestic violence over the past year. Diorra Marzette-Sanders filed a civil suit in Alameda County Superior Court on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, detailing several attacks that left her bloodied, bruised and fearing for her safety. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit, File)
    Peter Joneleit/Associated Press

    The Las Vegas Raiders are placing offensive tackle Trent Brown on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

    Pelissero added that Raiders officials are performing contact tracing following the development. Head coach Jon Gruden told reporters the team had to send home all five starting offensive linemen as the result of contract tracing.

    "I guess they were around Trent," Gruden said. "I can't get into things anymore than that."

    Now, Vegas must wait and see to find out the status for Brown and the other linemen impacted.

    "Hopefully we'll get some players back tomorrow for Sunday," Gruden added.

    Of note, rookie cornerback Damon Arnette went on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

    Going on the reserve/COVID-19 list doesn't itself serve as confirmation a player tested positive since it can also be used when a player had close contact with somebody who has the virus.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The Raiders had a bye in Week 6, so that will have limited how much Brown was around his teammates in recent days.

    The 2019 Pro Bowler has appeared in just two games, and he was limited to three snaps in Las Vegas' season-opening victory over the Carolina Panthers. One day after that victory, Gruden didn't totally hide his feelings about Brown's prolonged issues with a calf injury. 

    With Wednesday's news, his availability for the Raiders' Week 7 encounter with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers appears to be in serious doubt. Las Vegas hosts Tom Brady and the Bucs at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.

    Tampa Bay's defensive line ranks second in adjusted line yards and adjusted sack rate, per Football Outsiders. The team sacked Aaron Rodgers four times in a 38-10 win over the Green Bay Packers last week.

    Assuming the Raiders are without Brown, it could be a long night for Derek Carr.

    Related

      Seahawks Expected to Pursue AB

      Seattle is positioned to make a push to sign Antonio Brown once his suspension ends after Week 8 (Schefter)

      Seahawks Expected to Pursue AB
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Seahawks Expected to Pursue AB

      Adam Schefter
      via ESPN.com

      LSU Bans Odell for 2 Years

      School self-imposes penalties for booster violations and bans OBJ for cash incident (SI)

      LSU Bans Odell for 2 Years
      NFL logo
      NFL

      LSU Bans Odell for 2 Years

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Trent Brown on COVID List

      Gruden sent 5 starting OL home after Trent Brown was placed on reserve/COVID-19 list (The Athletic)

      Trent Brown on COVID List
      Las Vegas Raiders logo
      Las Vegas Raiders

      Trent Brown on COVID List

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Fitz Heartbroken by Benching

      Ryan Fitzpatrick on the QB change to Tua: ‘I felt like it was my team. ... My heart just hurt all day’

      Fitz Heartbroken by Benching
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Fitz Heartbroken by Benching

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report