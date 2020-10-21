Raiders' Trent Brown Reportedly Placed on COVID-19/Reserve List

Peter Joneleit/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders are placing offensive tackle Trent Brown on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero added that Raiders officials are performing contact tracing following the development. Head coach Jon Gruden told reporters the team had to send home all five starting offensive linemen as the result of contract tracing.

"I guess they were around Trent," Gruden said. "I can't get into things anymore than that."

Now, Vegas must wait and see to find out the status for Brown and the other linemen impacted.

"Hopefully we'll get some players back tomorrow for Sunday," Gruden added.

Of note, rookie cornerback Damon Arnette went on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

Going on the reserve/COVID-19 list doesn't itself serve as confirmation a player tested positive since it can also be used when a player had close contact with somebody who has the virus.

The Raiders had a bye in Week 6, so that will have limited how much Brown was around his teammates in recent days.

The 2019 Pro Bowler has appeared in just two games, and he was limited to three snaps in Las Vegas' season-opening victory over the Carolina Panthers. One day after that victory, Gruden didn't totally hide his feelings about Brown's prolonged issues with a calf injury.

With Wednesday's news, his availability for the Raiders' Week 7 encounter with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers appears to be in serious doubt. Las Vegas hosts Tom Brady and the Bucs at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Tampa Bay's defensive line ranks second in adjusted line yards and adjusted sack rate, per Football Outsiders. The team sacked Aaron Rodgers four times in a 38-10 win over the Green Bay Packers last week.

Assuming the Raiders are without Brown, it could be a long night for Derek Carr.