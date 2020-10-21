Browns' Baker Mayfield Says 4-2 Record Feels Like 0-6 After Loss to Steelers

Don Wright/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns remain in good position at 4-2 even after a Week 6 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the team still wasn't happy after the 38-7 defeat.

"The feeling throughout [our] building after that loss—4-2 has never felt so much like 0-6 before," quarterback Baker Mayfield said Wednesday, per Jake Trotter of ESPN. "But that's because we have very high expectations for ourselves."

The Browns entered the game with a four-game winning streak and a 4-1 record, the organization's best since 1994, but the loss set them back in the fight for the AFC North, currently sitting in third place behind the Steelers (5-0) and Baltimore Ravens (5-1).

