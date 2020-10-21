    Browns' Baker Mayfield Says 4-2 Record Feels Like 0-6 After Loss to Steelers

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 21, 2020

    Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) strands on the sideline after being replaced by Case Keenum during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
    Don Wright/Associated Press

    The Cleveland Browns remain in good position at 4-2 even after a Week 6 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the team still wasn't happy after the 38-7 defeat.

    "The feeling throughout [our] building after that loss—4-2 has never felt so much like 0-6 before," quarterback Baker Mayfield said Wednesday, per Jake Trotter of ESPN. "But that's because we have very high expectations for ourselves."

    The Browns entered the game with a four-game winning streak and a 4-1 record, the organization's best since 1994, but the loss set them back in the fight for the AFC North, currently sitting in third place behind the Steelers (5-0) and Baltimore Ravens (5-1).

         

