AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reactions and Highlights from October 21

Credit: AEW

AEW Champion Jon Moxley cut a prerecorded promo about his relationship with Eddie Kingston, who he will defend his title against in an I Quit Match at Full Gear. He discussed their friendship, Kingston’s change in attitude and their match on November 7.

His accomplishments obnoxiously read off by Justin Roberts, a new over-the-top entrance including two young women with brooms (a nod to “The Cleaner” persona), Kenny Omega made his way to the squared circle for an AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Match with Sonny Kiss.

Kiss stepped in for Joey Janela, who pulled himself from the show after learning he had come into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Omega blasted Kiss with a knee to the face and pinned his opponent following the One-Winged Angel in mere seconds. After the match, he disingenuously showed Kiss respect before exiting the ring victoriously.

Result

Omega defeated Kiss

Grade

B

Analysis

Omega is going full-blown heel, completely over the top celebratory in his own excellence.

From the reading of his accomplishments to the overblown entrance, Omega was gloriously obnoxious here. Throw in the way he almost mocked Kiss after the match, really cheesing it up for the camera while showing him a bit of respect, and you have a great big indication of what awaits the former tag champion in the weeks and months to come.

And that may not be a bad thing, as long as it doesn’t threaten the credibility of anyone else on the show.