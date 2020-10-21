AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reactions and Highlights from October 21

AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reactions and Highlights from October 21October 21, 2020
AEW sped along the road to Full Gear on Saturday, November 7 with an episode of Dynamite devoted to setting up the high-profile championship encounters that will take place on the pay-per-view.
The top contenders to the AEW Tag Team Championships, held by FTR, were determined in a massive 4-Way Match while the first round of a tournament to crown the next challenger to Jon Moxley's AEW World Championship kicked off.
Who earned monumental victories heading into the final extravaganza of 2020 and how did the outcomes shape the product moving forward?
Find out with this recap of the October 21 broadcast.
Match Card
- Le Dinner Debonair: Chris Jericho and MJF
- No. 1 Contender 4-Way Tag Team Match: Private Party vs. The Young Bucks vs. The Butcher and The Blade vs. Alex Reynolds and John Silver
- AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Match: Joey Janela vs. Kenny Omega
- AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Match: Jungle Boy vs. Wardlow
- AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Match: Penta El Zero M vs. Rey Fenix
- AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Match: Hangman Page vs. Colt Cabana
Already announced for Wednesday show are:
Wardlow wasted little time establishing dominance in the first World Title Eliminator Tournament match of the night, hurling Jungle Boy into the ring post and driving the wind from his smaller opponent.
The big man targeted the back of his opponent, punishing Jungle Boy as the commentary team discussed the brevity of most of his matches. An instinctive knee to the face stunned Wardlow and allowed Jungle Boy to mount a comeback that included a big missile dropkick and tope suicida.
Moments later, the underdog babyface reversed a powerbomb off the top rope into a hurricanrana, but Wardlow recovered and downed him with an F-10. A second earned the massive heel the win.
Result
Wardlow defeated Jungle Boy
Grade
C+
Analysis
Jungle Boy showed commendable resilience and guts but in the end, he was no match for the relentless and destructive Wardlow.
This was relatively one-sided and put the big man over as a threat to win the whole tournament. If the match itself didn't, the commentary team did. Both Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone put over his eight-match win streak entering the contest and reminded audiences that he has not lost since his match with Cody in Atlanta.
Wardlow could very well be in line for a considerable push but a second-round date with either Hangman Page or Colt Cabana will prove a greater test than even Jungle Boy provided.
AEW World Championship Eliminator Match: Sonny Kiss vs. Kenny Omega
AEW Champion Jon Moxley cut a prerecorded promo about his relationship with Eddie Kingston, who he will defend his title against in an I Quit Match at Full Gear. He discussed their friendship, Kingston’s change in attitude and their match on November 7.
His accomplishments obnoxiously read off by Justin Roberts, a new over-the-top entrance including two young women with brooms (a nod to “The Cleaner” persona), Kenny Omega made his way to the squared circle for an AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Match with Sonny Kiss.
Kiss stepped in for Joey Janela, who pulled himself from the show after learning he had come into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
Omega blasted Kiss with a knee to the face and pinned his opponent following the One-Winged Angel in mere seconds. After the match, he disingenuously showed Kiss respect before exiting the ring victoriously.
Result
Omega defeated Kiss
Grade
B
Analysis
Omega is going full-blown heel, completely over the top celebratory in his own excellence.
From the reading of his accomplishments to the overblown entrance, Omega was gloriously obnoxious here. Throw in the way he almost mocked Kiss after the match, really cheesing it up for the camera while showing him a bit of respect, and you have a great big indication of what awaits the former tag champion in the weeks and months to come.
And that may not be a bad thing, as long as it doesn’t threaten the credibility of anyone else on the show.
AEW World Championship Eliminator Match: Penta El Zero M vs. Rey Fenix
Two of the greatest luchadors of this generation battled in brotherly warfare, advancement in the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament at stake, as Lucha Bros’ Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero M battled in the third match of the night.
Penta targeted the ankle of his brother early, but that attention was short-lived it gave way to a brutal exchange of chops. A springboard by Fenix earned him a kick to the face mid-flight. Fenix responded with a torneo that wiped his sibling out. He attempted to run the ropes but Penta pulled the top rope down, leaving Fenix to crash to the mat below.
Penta controlled the match during the commercial, both in and out of the ring. A missed chop connected with the ring post, allowing Fenix to catch him with a superkick. Penta rocked his brother with one of his own to re-establish his advantage.
A springboard sling blade by Penta impressed even Eddie Kingston on commentary while a headscissors by Fenix may have stunned himself more than his opponent. Slowed significantly, he still managed to rock his opponent with a superkick for a near-fall.
Fenix delivered a big Spanish Fly from the top rope for another close two-count. Penta caught Fenix in midair and turned him into a powerbomb. Fenix recovered with a destroyer from out of nowhere for the win.
Result
Fenix defeated Penta
Grade
A
Analysis
Fenix and Kenny Omega are going to tear the house down in the semifinals of this tournament.
This was a fantastic bit of business that may have been even better had Fenix not knocked himself a bit loopy midway through.
The athleticism, the creativity and the reversals throughout this were fantastic. The storytelling, with Penta striking the post and hurting his own hand, then going as far as to damage his own brother’s arm in the name of winning the match, was low-key great, too.
Everything about this worked and provided the tournament its first great match.