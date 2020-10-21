Jaguars' Doug Marrone Doesn't Rule out Benching Gardner Minshew Amid Struggles

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone says he has not ruled out benching Gardner Minshew if the team's struggles continue.

"Maybe in the future, I think," Marrone told reporters Tuesday. "I mean, I'd be naive not to say [that's a possibility]. That's up for any position, any play that we can do for ourselves to get better. But no, I didn't feel that way during the course of the game."

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.