    Jaguars' Doug Marrone Doesn't Rule out Benching Gardner Minshew Amid Struggles

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 21, 2020

    Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II, right, scrambles past the Detroit Lions defense for a 6-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
    Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

    Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone says he has not ruled out benching Gardner Minshew if the team's struggles continue. 

    "Maybe in the future, I think," Marrone told reporters Tuesday. "I mean, I'd be naive not to say [that's a possibility]. That's up for any position, any play that we can do for ourselves to get better. But no, I didn't feel that way during the course of the game."

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

