Ranking the Greatest MLB Players Who Never Won a World Series in the Modern Era

Al Behrman/Associated Press

If a player is talented and durable enough, chances are he'll win a World Series before his career in Major League Baseball is over.

Unfortunately, however, there are numerous exceptions to this rule even just within the league's more recent history.

In attempting to rank the greatest of the ringless greats, we set our sights on players who starred after the introduction of free agency in 1976. That event did, after all, begin an era in which both players and teams have greater flexibility to pursue World Series glory.

We also disregarded active players on the grounds that they technically still have a shot at winning a ring. That means Mike Trout and especially Clayton Kershaw, who's in the World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers right now.

Let's begin with some honorable mentions and then move on to the top 10, who were ranked according to their numbers, accolades and the overall legacies they left behind.