Ravens' Lamar Jackson Doesn't Think He's 'Slipped' Despite Lower Passing Numbers

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Lamar Jackson is struggling to keep pace with the numbers he posted during his MVP-winning season in 2019, but that's not something that concerns the Baltimore Ravens star too much.

Some have focused on Jackson's tendency to make sidearm throws as one reason his completion percentage has dropped from 66.1 to 63.0. He dismissed that idea.

"I don't think I've slipped," he told reporters Wednesday. "There are certain situations in the game where you have to throw in certain windows, with the guys putting their arms up trying to slap the ball. There were a lot of tipped passes during our games, and I'm trying to find angles. So, that's why sometimes my elbow drops trying to get the ball out."

Simply matching last year's production is a tall order for Jackson, who put together a season unlike almost any other for a quarterback. Not only did he set a single-season rushing record for a quarterback (1,206 yards), but he also led the league in passing touchdowns (36) while throwing for 3,127 yards.

To some extent, Jackson is a victim of his own success.

Coaches also had a full offseason to break down the Ravens' offensive attack and devise ways to stop it. The read-option has far more staying power than something like the Wildcat, but Baltimore was bound to take a step backward after running for more yards than any team in history.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

In May, The Athletic's Jay Glazer said he "[didn't] see anyone catching up to Jackson," referencing the ability of defenses to figure out the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner. Glazer pointed to Jackson's jump in accuracy from his rookie season—58.2 percent completion rate—as one reason why he could stay ahead of the competition.

From that point of view, it's not ideal that Jackson is less efficient. His per-game passing (189.2) and rushing (57.7) averages are down too.

A player's developmental arc doesn't always go in a perfectly linear pattern, though. There are occasional bumps in the road. Russell Wilson might be Jackson's closest parallel, and he has experienced slight dips from year to year.

Jackson is the Ravens' franchise quarterback and is in line for a significant pay raise in 2023. Should his 2020 numbers be part of a larger, more sustained drop, the franchise will have cause for concern.

For now, Baltimore doesn't have too much to worry about, as its 5-1 start puts the team in good position to win a third straight AFC North title.