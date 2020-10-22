Bleacher Report's Expert Consensus Week 7 NFL Picks

1 of 14

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

DraftKings Line: Philadelphia -4.5



NFC East games are almost always tough to nail down, but that's especially the case this season. Throw in that the Week 7 matchup between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles is being played on a Thursday night in a sparsely filled stadium, and we wouldn't fault you for sitting this one out as both a viewer and a bettor.

Still, with only 4.5 points on the line, nearly all of our writers are siding with an Eagles team that is at home and has shown off a lot more resiliency than New York in recent years.

"This is absolutely the most Thursday night game so far this season: a one-win Eagles team ravaged by injuries against a one-win New York team that has been ravaged by being the Giants," Davenport joked. "After losing Miles Sanders and Zach Ertz last week, Carson Wentz is literally the only skill-position starter on offense the Eagles have left, and I still trust them to move the ball exponentially more than the G-Men."

But Gagnon is lone-wolfing the Giants, partly because he doesn't believe the Eagles can handle all of the injuries.

"I don't feel good about this," he cautioned. "But the New York defense has actually performed better than expected this season, and Philly has practically nobody left to support the struggling Wentz. I just can't see the Eagles pulling away. They haven't done so all season, while the Giants have hung with the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears. I'm gambling that this will be a field-goal game."

Predictions

Davenport: Philadelphia

Gagnon: New York

Kahler: Philadelphia

Miller: Philadelphia

Sobleski: Philadelphia

Tesfatsion: Philadelphia

Consensus: Philadelphia -4.5



Score Prediction: Eagles 26, Giants 17