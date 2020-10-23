NFL Teams Poised for a Surge in 2nd Half of 2020 Season

0 of 4

The inevitable second-half surge for a few lucky NFL teams should be more interesting than ever in 2020.

After all, the first half of the season was as unpredictable as any in recent memory after the summer stretch featured altered training camps and no preseason.

In a typical year, teams getting healthier, facing a softer schedule and just generally pulling it together after some adjustments represents the few teams making big surges over the final eight to 10 weeks. Think the Philadelphia Eagles winning six of nine to close last season and make the playoffs as one example.

This year, add in new faces in new places taking longer to get adjusted too, plus some new starters and unexpected wrinkles in the strength-of-schedule columns. Here's a look at a handful of teams about to surge over the season's second half.