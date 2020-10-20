Cowboys' Mike McCarthy on Player Criticism: 'Important to Handle Things as Men'

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys fell to 2-4 with Monday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals, but head coach Mike McCarthy isn't happy about criticism some unnamed players reportedly provided to the media.

"I've always stated that...it's important to handle things as men," McCarthy told reporters Tuesday, per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. "I mean, if you do have something to say publicly that is of most important, I think it's important to say it to the individual, or particularly in a group dynamic setting, especially in the game of football, especially for the Dallas Cowboys."

This comes after NFL Network's Jane Slater reported some harsh comments on the coaching staff from multiple Cowboys players:

The blowout loss in primetime represented the third loss in four games for Dallas while the team now ranks dead last in the NFL in points allowed.

Losing quarterback Dak Prescott for the rest of the season because of an ankle injury is a brutal blow for the team, but backup Andy Dalton was far from the only problem for the Cowboys Monday. Ezekiel Elliott lost two fumbles, the makeshift offensive line struggled to sustain blocks and the defense allowed 38 points, the fifth straight game of giving up 34 or more.

The Cowboys made a coaching change this offseason to provide an upgrade over Jason Garrett, who had found regular-season success but was unable to get the team over the top.

The former coach produced an 85-67 record in 10 years with the team but went just 2-3 in the playoffs.

McCarthy believes his system will produce better results, but accountability is important.

"We've looked at how things were done here in the past," he added. "It's a clear vision and understanding and demands of how things need to be moving forward. But it's important for us to have those conversations one-on-one or as a group, and I'm fortunate that I get to talk to the team every day."

Despite the struggles, Dallas remains in first place in the NFC East.