World Series 2020: Odds, Prop Bets, Score Prediction for Rays vs. Dodgers Game 2

Three of the last five Game 2s in the World Series produced at least eight runs.

That number is significant for the 2020 Fall Classic since the over-under is set at eight for Game 2, which is a half-run higher than it was for the opener at Globe Life Field.

The pitching matchup could help the over hit since the Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to employ a bullpen strategy led by Tony Gonsolin.

Gonsolin and Dustin May put the Dodgers at a disadvantage in Game 7 of the NLCS, and if that happens again in Game 2, the Tampa Bay Rays could provide decent run support for Blake Snell.

Tampa Bay may hold the edge on the mound and at the plate since it gets to put some of its left-handed sluggers back in the lineup for a more favorable matchup.

World Series Game 2 Odds

Money Line: Los Angeles Dodgers (-150); Tampa Bay (+128)

Over/Under: 8

Run Line: Los Angeles Dodgers (-1.5; +140); Tampa Bay (+1.5; -167)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook



Top Prop Bets

Austin Meadows To Hit A Home Run (+330) and Over 0.5 Hits (-182)

Austin Meadows is expected to be in the Tampa Bay starting lineup to face a favorable matchup against right-handed hurlers.

Both of the left-hander's home runs in the 2020 postseason came off right-handed arms on the New York Yankees staff.

In the regular season, Meadows had a .768 OPS, .443 slugging percentage, four home runs, seven doubles and a triple against righties.

Meadows could be in an ideal spot to bolster those numbers against Gonsolin and May, who were used as the first two arms the last time Los Angeles employed an opener strategy.

If he hits at the top of the lineup, Meadows could either be an offensive catalyst in the first two innings, or take advantage of the production from the bottom third. In Game 1, three of the Rays' six hits came out of the final three positions of the order.

Meadows could take Gonsolin deep since the Dodgers right-hander allowed a long ball in each of his two postseason appearances. If you take Meadows to hit a home run, it is worth doubling up on the over for his hit total.

Chris Taylor Over 0.5 Hits (-143)

Chris Taylor is one of the hotter batters in the Dodgers order.

Taylor went 2-of-3 in Game 1 and produced five hits in his last three appearances. He should be back in the lineup for Game 2 with Tampa Bay throwing a left-handed starter.

Taylor has a multi-hit performance in each of the World Series he participated in and recorded at least one base knock in five of the seven contests in the 2017 Fall Classic.

In 60 plate appearances against southpaws in the regular season, Taylor earned 10 hits and 10 walks.

If he works into favorable counts through his patience, Taylor could be in the right spot to get a hit or two off Snell.

That could also open up run-scoring chances for Mookie Betts and Corey Seager when the order gets flipped.

Score Prediction

Tampa Bay 6, Los Angeles 3

An average of 9.6 runs were scored in the previous five World Series Game 2s.

That trend combined with the high score from Tuesday night could push the game over the projected total.

However, the squad on the winning end could be different if Tampa Bay takes advantage of its matchups at the plate and Snell turns in a quality start.

Snell conceded more than two earned runs on a single occasion in his seven playoff appearances. His highest single-game run concession was four versus the New York Yankees in ALDS Game 1.

If he contains the Dodgers lineup in the first half of the contest, it could allow the Rays to open up an advantage.

Los Angeles is not expected to be shut out with its offensive firepower, so if it puts two or three runs across the plate, it could aid the over hitting for the second straight contest.

