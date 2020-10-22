The 2021 World Series Contenders Who Could Dethrone Dodgers or Rays

9 of 9

Picking an NL contender outside of Atlanta and Dodgers is a bit of a nightmare.

The Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds are interesting in the NL Central. But the Cubs rotation is unstable, and the future of their core is up in the air. The Cardinals and Reds do not have nearly enough offense, with Cincinnati likely needing to spend big on pitching in free agency if it wants to retain Bauer.

In the NL East, the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets are both franchises in transition in leadership (or ownership), and both rosters have major question marks.

So, why not the 2019 World Series champs?

Washington disappointed in 2020. The rotation was a mess, made worse by an early-season injury to Stephen Strasburg. But any rotation headlined by Strasburg, Max Scherzer and Patrick Corbin is intriguing.

The Nats also unearthed a potential gem in the bullpen in Wander Suero, and Tanner Rainey should only get better if he can prevent the long ball.

How will Washington deal with its impending free agents and club options? It seems likely the Nats will decline options on Anibal Sanchez ($12 million) and Adam Eaton ($10.5 million) in addition to their mutual options on Eric Thames.

Washington will need to make moves to replace these guys while adding bullpen depth, and the Nats do not have a ton of flexibility. Still, there are some free agents general manager Mike Rizzo could sign on one- or two-year deals who could make a major impact.

Justin Turner could be an ideal option to play third base. A return to L.A. could certainly be in the cards, but Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reported in May the two sides had not talked about an extension, and it remains to be seen whether the Dodgers will invest another year in Turner with Gavin Lux hungering for big league at-bats.

Josh Reddick could be an interesting guy to possibly replace Eaton in right field, and Gausman, Brett Anderson or James Paxton might help solidify the rotation.

The Nationals have a lot of maneuvering to do, but they seem like as good a bet to bounce back as any team given the guys in the rotation and the presence of a generational superstar in Juan Soto.

