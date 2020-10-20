Rob Manfred Says He's in Favor of Expanded Playoff Format, Runner Rule in Extras

John Raoux/Associated Press

The 2020 campaign was one of experimental changes for Major League Baseball as it squeezed in a 60-game regular season before an expanded 16-team playoff format.

Count Commissioner Rob Manfred among those who enjoyed the larger playoff field and a new rule that placed a runner on second base to start extra innings.

"People were wildly unenthusiastic about the changes. And then when they saw them in action, they were much more positive," Manfred said, per Ronald Blum of the Associated Press.

While a number of changes that were implemented this year stood out, including a universal designated hitter, the expansion of the playoff field from 10 to 16 was likely the most drastic. It gave fringe teams the opportunity to compete for a postseason spot and also led to a pressure-packed best-of-three series in the first round for every team and not just wild cards.

"I like the idea of, and I'm choosing my words carefully here, an expanded playoff format," Manfred said. "I don't think we would do 16 like we did this year. I think we do have to be cognizant of making sure that we preserve the importance of our regular season. But I think something beyond the 10 that we were at would be a good change."

As for the runners on second base, it helped prevent marathon games and preserve some pitching staffs as the league attempted to fit in the regular season in a small time frame following a delayed start to the season because of the COVID-19 pandemic and negotiations.

That was the same mindset with implementing seven-inning double-headers, which came into play when the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals experienced COVID-19 outbreaks and had to make up a number of games.

"I think the players like it," Manfred said of the extra-inning rule. "I think it's really good from a safety and health perspective that keeps us from putting players in situations where they're out there too long or in positions they're not used to playing."

While Manfred's fondness for these rules suggest they could be here to stay, union leader Tony Clark was not ready to commit to anything just yet.

"We made a number of one-year changes this season under unique circumstances," Clark said. "We are gathering feedback from players and we'll bring that to the league at the appropriate time. Obviously, protecting health and safety will remain among several important considerations as those talks unfold."

Any possibility of further negotiations is notable since the public battle between the league and the union was nearly as big of a factor as the COVID-19 pandemic when it came to delaying the 2020 season.