    Buccaneers' Tom Brady Backs Rays to Win 2020 World Series in Twitter Video

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorOctober 21, 2020

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
    Jason Behnken/Associated Press

    The Tampa Bay sports scene has never seen more simultaneous success with the NHL's Lightning winning the Stanley Cup, the NFL's Buccaneers first in the NFC South after a 38-10 thrashing of the previously undefeated Green Bay Packers and MLB's Rays winning the American League pennant and beginning the World Series on Tuesday.

    The organizations have supported each other along the way, and it was Bucs quarterback Tom Brady's turn to show some love to the Rays with a message of support:

    Brady also retweeted a Fox-produced World Series video, which he narrated.

    The six-time Super Bowl champion isn't the only Buccaneer to praise the Rays, as head coach Bruce Arians did the same after Tampa Bay won the American League pennant over the Houston Astros:

    The Rays will play the Los Angeles Dodgers in the best-of-seven Fall Classic. They are looking for their first-ever World Series title since arriving in the league as an expansion team in 1998.

