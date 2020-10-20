    Troy Aikman Responds to Criticism of Comments About Flyover at Bucs vs. Packers

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 20, 2020

    Broadcast personality Troy Aikman watches the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys warm up before a NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

    Fox Sports' top NFL broadcasting duo, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, were caught on a hot mic before Sunday's game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers joking about a pregame flyover at the stadium. 

    On Monday, Aikman tweeted about his remarks:

    During the flyover, Aikman noted it was "a lot of jet fuel just to do a little flyover."

    "That's your hard-earned money and your tax dollars at work!" Buck responded sarcastically.

    "That stuff ain't happening with a [Kamala Harris and Joe Biden] ticket," Aikman added. "I'll tell you that right now, partner."

                              

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

