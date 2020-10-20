Troy Aikman Responds to Criticism of Comments About Flyover at Bucs vs. Packers

Troy Aikman Responds to Criticism of Comments About Flyover at Bucs vs. PackersOctober 20, 2020
Fox Sports' top NFL broadcasting duo, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, were caught on a hot mic before Sunday's game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers joking about a pregame flyover at the stadium.
On Monday, Aikman tweeted about his remarks:
Troy Aikman @TroyAikman
I love a flyover but It was odd to see one over a mostly empty stadium but I am an unwavering patriot that loves this country, has always respected our flag, supported the men and women in the armed forces as well as those in uniform who serve & protect and for anyone to suggest
During the flyover, Aikman noted it was "a lot of jet fuel just to do a little flyover."
"That's your hard-earned money and your tax dollars at work!" Buck responded sarcastically.
"That stuff ain't happening with a [Kamala Harris and Joe Biden] ticket," Aikman added. "I'll tell you that right now, partner."
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
