Troy Aikman Responds to Criticism of Comments About Flyover at Bucs vs. Packers

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Fox Sports' top NFL broadcasting duo, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, were caught on a hot mic before Sunday's game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers joking about a pregame flyover at the stadium.

On Monday, Aikman tweeted about his remarks:

During the flyover, Aikman noted it was "a lot of jet fuel just to do a little flyover."

"That's your hard-earned money and your tax dollars at work!" Buck responded sarcastically.

"That stuff ain't happening with a [Kamala Harris and Joe Biden] ticket," Aikman added. "I'll tell you that right now, partner."

