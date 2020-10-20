Cowboys' Jerry Jones: 'Glaring Difference' Between QBs Dak Prescott, Andy Dalton

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys played their first full game without injured quarterback Dak Prescott since 2015 on Monday, and the results weren't pretty, with the team dropping a 38-10 home game to the Arizona Cardinals.

On Tuesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on Dallas radio station 105.3 The Fan (h/t Jori Epstein of USA Today) there was a "pretty glaring difference" between Prescott, who suffered a season-ending dislocation and compound fracture of his right ankle on Oct. 11 against the New York Giants, and Andy Dalton, a former backup now thrust into the starter spotlight.

"That was the pretty glaring difference out there last night," Jones said. "But it doesn't have to stay that way."

Dalton completed 34 of his 54 passes for just 266 yards (4.9 yards per pass attempt). He threw a garbage-time touchdown to wide receiver Amari Cooper with 2:48 remaining and also tossed a pair of second-half interceptions.

The week before, Dalton came on in relief of Prescott to complete 9-of-11 passes for 111 yards in a 37-34 win over the New York Giants.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.