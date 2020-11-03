MLB Gold Glove Awards 2020: Full List of Winners and Reaction

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Major League Baseball's best defenders for the 2020 regular season were rewarded Tuesday with the announcement of the Rawlings Gold Glove winners.

In addition to the 18 players rewarded, fans will choose the Platinum Glove Award winners for the best overall defensive player in the American League and National League. Voting is now open on Rawlings' website, and winners will be announced Friday at 6 p.m. ET.

Here is the full list of Gold Glove winners from the AL and NL.

American League Gold Glove Winners

Catcher: Roberto Perez (Cleveland Indians)

First Base: Evan White (Seattle Mariners)

Second Base: Cesar Hernandez (Cleveland Indians)



Third Base: Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Texas Rangers)



Shortstop: J.P. Crawford (Seattle Mariners)

Left Field: Alex Gordon (Kansas City Royals)

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Center Field: Luis Robert (Chicago White Sox)

Right Field: Joey Gallo (Texas Rangers)

Pitcher: Griffin Canning (Los Angeles Angels)

National League Gold Glove Winners

Catcher: Tucker Barnhart (Cincinnati Reds)

First Base: Anthony Rizzo (Chicago Cubs)

Second Base: Kolten Wong (St. Louis Cardinals)

Third Base: Nolan Arenado (Colorado Rockies)

Shortstop: Javier Baez (Chicago Cubs)

Left Field: Tyler O'Neill (St. Louis Cardinals)

Center Field: Trent Grisham (San Diego Padres)

Right Field: Mookie Betts (Los Angeles Dodgers)

Pitcher: Max Fried (Atlanta Braves)

Trying to parse through the best defensive players in MLB can be a difficult task because teams have gotten much smarter about taking advantage of shifts and positioning to make things easy for their players to make a play.

Per Baseball Savant, the Los Angeles Dodgers had more shifts than any team in MLB with 1,210. The Detroit Tigers were second at 1,096.

The Rays had the AL's best record and reached the World Series in large part because they have built an elite defensive club. They led MLB in FanGraphs' defensive value (16.8) and were fifth in defensive runs saved (24).

Some of the names on the Gold Glove winners list are familiar. Nolan Arenado remains a steady rock at third base for the Colorado Rockies. This marks his eighth consecutive Gold Glove in eight years since making his MLB debut in 2013.

Arenado led all players in FanGraphs' defensive value (9.3) and defensive runs saved (15). Joey Gallo of the Texas Rangers was second in the latter category with 12.