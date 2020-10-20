    Washington Football Team Name Has 'Pretty Good Chance' of Staying Same in 2021

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 20, 2020

    A detail shot of a football during an NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and the New York Giants, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    Adam Hunger/Associated Press

    Fans might want to get used to the Washington Football Team as the NFC East club's nickname for at least the immediate future.

    Washington team president Jason Wright spoke with Scott Abraham of WJLA and explained changing the nickname is a long process. As a result, the name might stick for at least another season.

    "I think next year is fast because of how the brand has to come together through uniforms, through approval processes through the league," Wright said. "Next year is fast. There is a pretty good chance we will still be the Washington Football Team next season. We could get there quicker, it's actually pretty hard to get there that quickly because of all the steps that need to happen."

               

