Raiders Rumors: Ex-Cowboys DE David Irving to Sign Contract After Reinstatement

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly signing defensive end David Irving four days after he was conditionally reinstated by the NFL.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reported the deal Tuesday after Irving entered into COVID-19 testing with the team Saturday. Irving reportedly had multiple teams interested in him and will now reunite with defensive line coach Rod Marinelli, who coached him in Dallas.

The NFL reinstated Irving on Oct. 16 after suspending him in March 2019 for repeated violations of the league's substance-abuse policy. Irving publicly said he was done with football because of the NFL's drug policy.