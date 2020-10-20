    Raiders Rumors: Ex-Cowboys DE David Irving to Sign Contract After Reinstatement

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 20, 2020
    Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle David Irving (95) stretches during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Frisco, Texas, Tuesday, June 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
    Brandon Wade/Associated Press

    The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly signing defensive end David Irving four days after he was conditionally reinstated by the NFL.

    Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reported the deal Tuesday after Irving entered into COVID-19 testing with the team Saturday. Irving reportedly had multiple teams interested in him and will now reunite with defensive line coach Rod Marinelli, who coached him in Dallas.

    The NFL reinstated Irving on Oct. 16 after suspending him in March 2019 for repeated violations of the league's substance-abuse policy. Irving publicly said he was done with football because of the NFL's drug policy.

    "Basically guys, I quit," Irving in an Instagram Live story (h/t Curtis Crabtree of Pro Football Talk). "They want to talk about a suspension and all this other nonsense. I'm out of there. I'm not doing this s--t no more."

    Irving played four seasons for the Cowboys from 2015 to '18, recording 56 tackles and 12.5 sacks. He had a career-high seven sacks in 2017 while playing eight games.  

