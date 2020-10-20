Raiders Rumors: Ex-Cowboys DE David Irving to Sign Contract After Reinstatement

"Basically guys, I quit," Irving in an Instagram Live story (h/t Curtis Crabtree of Pro Football Talk). "They want to talk about a suspension and all this other nonsense. I'm out of there. I'm not doing this s--t no more."
Irving played four seasons for the Cowboys from 2015 to '18, recording 56 tackles and 12.5 sacks. He had a career-high seven sacks in 2017 while playing eight games.
Raiders to Sign David Irving
Vegas lands former Cowboys pass-rusher after he was reinstated last week (multiple reports)