Report: Bill O'Brien Linked as Possible Titans OC If Arthur Smith Takes HC Job

Former Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien could wind up landing with the Tennessee Titans under Mike Vrabel if offensive coordinator Arthur Smith gets a head coaching job after the 2020 season.

Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano of ESPN reported O'Brien could be an option for the Titans if he does not land a head coaching opportunity this offseason.

The Texans fired O'Brien last week after more than six seasons as head coach. He has an existing relationship with Vrabel dating back to their days with the New England Patriots. Vrabel's first coaching NFL job was on O'Brien's staff as a linebackers coach and later defensive coordinator.

Smith is expected to be among the hottest names in coaching circles this offseason. The 38-year-old has been the Titans' offensive coordinator for each of the last two seasons, with Derrick Henry turning into perhaps the NFL's most dominant running back and Ryan Tannehill looking like an MVP candidate in his stewardship.

Depending on how many job offers become available, it's a strong bet Smith will be at least a finalist for a couple.

O'Brien, meanwhile, could use a rehabilitation season or two after an ugly end to his tenure in Houston. His run as coach/general manager the last two seasons was one of the worst mismanagements of a roster in recent memory, leaving the Texans without both draft picks and high-level talent.

Returning to being an assistant might be what he needs to convince a team it's worth giving him another shot at the head coaching job.