5 Ways the Green Bay Packers Can Better Support Aaron Rodgers

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

During the Green Bay Packers' 4-0 start to the 2020 NFL season, the team appeared to be nearly unstoppable. The defense was opportunistic, Aaron Jones and the ground game were rolling, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers looked like a front-runner for league MVP.

Rodgers threw 13 touchdowns and no interceptions during the winning streak.

Then a date with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers happened. The Packers couldn't get going on the ground, Rodgers made a couple of critical errors—including a pick-six—and Green Bay went on to get dominated 38-10.

"You don't ever want to lose like this," Rodgers said, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

The 36-year-old quarterback remains the most valuable player on the Packers roster, but he is going to have the occasional shaky outing. If Green Bay wants Sunday's loss to be a bump in the road and not the start of a trend, it needs to ensure it has the pieces in place to survive those rare occasions.

Here, we'll examine five ways the Packers can better support Rodgers moving forward.