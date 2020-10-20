    Report: Jaguars Seen as 'Sneaky-Good' Job by 'Many' Potential Head Coaches

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 20, 2020

    Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone directs his players against the Detroit Lions during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
    Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

    The Jacksonville Jaguars could be looking for a new head coach after the 2020 season. If they are, "many" coaches see Jacksonville as a "sneaky-good" landing spot.

    Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano of ESPN reported Tuesday that coaches have their eye on the status of Doug Marrone, who is on the hot seat in his fourth season with the Jags.

                                 

    This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Dolphins to Name Tua Starter

      Miami will name rookie Tua Tagovailoa its starting QB after he made his debut Week 6 (Schefter)

      Dolphins to Name Tua Starter
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Dolphins to Name Tua Starter

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Players Who Shouldn't Go Anywhere ✋

      Six players rumored to be on the trade block who should stay with their current team

      Players Who Shouldn't Go Anywhere ✋
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Players Who Shouldn't Go Anywhere ✋

      Chris Roling
      via Bleacher Report

      John Ross III Requests Trade

      Former first-round WR approached Cincy about a possible trade, played only one snap in Week 6 (NFL Network)

      John Ross III Requests Trade
      NFL logo
      NFL

      John Ross III Requests Trade

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Fantasy Waiver-Wire Pickups 👀

      Travis Fulgham (available in 69% of Yahoo leagues) leads our must-have players ahead of Week 7 📲

      Fantasy Waiver-Wire Pickups 👀
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Fantasy Waiver-Wire Pickups 👀

      Maurice Moton
      via Bleacher Report