Report: Jaguars Seen as 'Sneaky-Good' Job by 'Many' Potential Head Coaches

Report: Jaguars Seen as 'Sneaky-Good' Job by 'Many' Potential Head CoachesOctober 20, 2020
Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press
The Jacksonville Jaguars could be looking for a new head coach after the 2020 season. If they are, "many" coaches see Jacksonville as a "sneaky-good" landing spot.
Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano of ESPN reported Tuesday that coaches have their eye on the status of Doug Marrone, who is on the hot seat in his fourth season with the Jags.
This article will be updated to provide more information soon.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Dolphins to Name Tua Starter
Miami will name rookie Tua Tagovailoa its starting QB after he made his debut Week 6 (Schefter)