Texans Rumors: Chiefs' Eric Bieniemy Seen by Some as a 'Front-Runner' for HC Job

With the Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons already without a head coach and more teams likely to join them, Eric Bieniemy may finally get his well-earned promotion.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano reported the Kansas City Chiefs are operating under the belief their offensive coordinator is "probably gone" when his contract expires at the end of the current season.

"Houston definitely has interest, and some believe Bieniemy could already be the front-runner there," Fowler and Graziano added.

After losing their first four games, the Texans fired head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien. Almost immediately, Bieniemy was floated as the ideal successor for the former role.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Oct. 11 that Texans CEO Cal McNair is seeking the input of an outside firm to aid in the franchise's coaching search. It doesn't take a team of highly compensated consultants to see why Bieniemy is perhaps the most logical fit.

One of the biggest criticisms directed toward O'Brien was how he made the offense far too dependent on Deshaun Watson. There's a difference between leaning on your franchise quarterback and expecting him to do everything.

Trading DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals remains just as puzzling now as it was back in March too.

The 51-year-old Bieniemy took over as the Chiefs' offensive coordinator in 2018, having worked the previous five years as their running backs coach. Kansas City ranked first in offensive efficiency in 2018 and third in 2019, per Football Outsiders. Through six weeks, the team sits in second.

Having Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce undoubtedly makes it easier to build an elite offense, but the Texans are a perfect example that Pro Bowl talent alone isn't enough to form a dynamic attack. In addition, the Chiefs' offensive sets are a beauty to behold.

Should the Texans fail to land Bieniemy, it will look like a missed opportunity.