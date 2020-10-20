WWE Raw TV Ratings Decrease for McIntyre-Orton, 2020 Hell in a Cell Go-Home Show

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Monday night's season premiere episode of WWE Raw, which doubled as the go-home edition of the show prior to Hell in a Cell, saw its ratings decrease compared to last week.

According to Showbuzz Daily, Raw averaged 1.777 million viewers during its three-hour broadcast on USA Network, which was down from last week's 1.855 million.

Monday's episode of Raw was the first since the Raw and SmackDown rosters were shaken up via the WWE draft, and there was no shortage of new faces on the red brand this week.

Raw opened with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss appearing for the first time on Monday night. They were interrupted by Retribution, but before the group could attack Wyatt and Bliss, the lights went out and they disappeared.

That led into a match between Retribution and The Hurt Business, which the latter won after Bobby Lashley made T-Bar tap to the full nelson. Wyatt then re-emerged after the match and took out all of Retribution on his own.

Later in the show, Mustafa Ali revealed he was the mystery hacker on SmackDown several months ago. Ali said he used that ability and knowledge to form Retribution and wreak havoc on WWE.

The main event segment of Raw was a promo by Randy Orton inside Hell in a Cell prior to his WWE Championship match against Drew McIntyre at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view Sunday.

Orton had himself locked inside the cell, but McIntyre used bolt cutters to let himself in, although Raw ended before they could get physical.

Raw also featured AJ Styles beating Matt Riddle in a singles match, although the big news is that Styles has a new bodyguard in the form of Jordan Omogbehin. The 7'3" Omogbehin, who used to play basketball at the University of South Florida, previously served as the doorman for Raw Underground.

Other key happenings on Raw included Asuka beating Lana to retain the Raw Women's Championship, Braun Strowman defeating Keith Lee thanks to a low blow, Kofi Kingston taking down Sheamus and Otis appearing under a mask and using the name El Gran Gordo to team up with Tucker in a win over The Miz and John Morrison.

