Week 7 Waiver Wire: Projecting Top Fantasy Football Adds and Drops

Fantasy football leagues aren't typically won at the draft. They're won with the work and dedication managers put into their teams over the course of the NFL season. And that includes being active on the waiver wire and always stockpiling depth on the bench.

You never know what's going to happen in terms of injuries or potential game postponements this season, so it's important to have backup options available. Every roster spot is valuable, and none should be occupied by a player who you would never want to utilize.

And now, the season is heading into Week 7, so there's only about half of the fantasy regular season left for managers to put themselves in position to make the playoffs. We're getting closer to crunch time.

Here's a look at some players who should be added off the waiver wire or dropped from your team this week.