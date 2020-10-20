Week 7 Waiver Wire: Projecting Top Fantasy Football Adds and Drops

Week 7 Waiver Wire: Projecting Top Fantasy Football Adds and DropsOctober 20, 2020
Fantasy football leagues aren't typically won at the draft. They're won with the work and dedication managers put into their teams over the course of the NFL season. And that includes being active on the waiver wire and always stockpiling depth on the bench.
You never know what's going to happen in terms of injuries or potential game postponements this season, so it's important to have backup options available. Every roster spot is valuable, and none should be occupied by a player who you would never want to utilize.
And now, the season is heading into Week 7, so there's only about half of the fantasy regular season left for managers to put themselves in position to make the playoffs. We're getting closer to crunch time.
Here's a look at some players who should be added off the waiver wire or dropped from your team this week.
Add: Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers
Perhaps Herbert would have been added in more fantasy leagues had the Chargers not had a bye in Week 6. Either way, the rookie quarterback needs to be rostered in more leagues than he currently is, because he's turning into a strong fantasy option.
Herbert is available in 46 percent of Yahoo leagues and 54 percent of ESPN leagues, numbers that are surely to go down this week, especially with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on a bye in Week 7. Those managers should stream Herbert, and all others should consider starting him (unless they have a clear top-tier quarterback on their roster).
Through his first four NFL games, Herbert has passed for 1,195 yards and nine touchdowns, seven of which have come in his past two contests. He's already putting up big numbers against strong teams (such as the Saints, Buccaneers and Chiefs), and he should only get better as he gets more comfortable in Los Angeles.
Drop: Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants
If you picked up Jones as a streaming/fill-in option during the Giants' current stretch against weak NFC East rivals, that strategy isn't working out. Although New York notched its first win of the season Sunday against Washington, Jones passed for a season-low 112 yards and threw his sixth interception of the season.
Jones threw his first touchdown pass since Week 1 in the matchup, but that doesn't make up for the struggles he's had throughout the first six weeks. Jones was already a risky fantasy play, but now he clearly shouldn't be rostered in any type of league.
Jones is rostered in 31 percent of Yahoo leagues and 22 percent of ESPN leagues, but even those numbers are too high. Clear the spot and find a player you'll actually want to start.
Add: J.D. McKissic, RB, Washington Football Team
For now, McKissic is only a starting option in deep points-per-reception leagues. But he's been heavily involved in Washington's offense of late, and he could continue to get plenty of touches if the team plans to keep utilizing both him and rookie Antonio Gibson.
McKissic matched his season high with eight carries Sunday against the Giants, rushing for 41 yards. He also had six receptions for 43 yards, marking the third straight week that he's had at least six catches. He's been targeted 20 total times over those three games, as well.
Through six weeks, McKissic has yet to get into the end zone. But with him being available in 88 percent of Yahoo leagues and 76 percent of ESPN leagues, it's worth taking a flier on the 27-year-old and monitoring how much Washington continues to utilize him moving forward. And if you need a starting flex player in a pinch in a 12-team PPR league, he could fit the bill.
Drop: Rex Burkhead, RB, New England Patriots
It's always difficult to know which Patriots running back to play in fantasy because they always utilize multiple players. That includes Burkhead, who has three touchdowns this season, but they all came in New England's Week 3 matchup against Las Vegas.
Outside of that, Burkhead hasn't been too involved for the Pats. On Sunday, he had a season-low five touches, all rushing carries, for 14 yards and was never targeted in the passing game. And with Cam Newton back under center, there are fewer goal-line carries to go around.
Burkhead was a popular waiver-wire target after his three-touchdown game, and he's still rostered in nearly 40 percent of both Yahoo and ESPN leagues. But it seems unlikely that he's going to get much more involved than this, especially with Newton and fellow running back James White returning to the team.
Add: Travis Fulgham, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
Every week since entering the lineup, Fulgham is proving his play isn't a fluke. He's turned into the top receiving threat the Eagles' battered offense needed to stay competitive this season. Wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery and tight end Dallas Goedert continue to miss time, and now running back Miles Sanders and tight end Zach Ertz are both injured.
That leaves plenty of targets available for Fulgham, who has scored one touchdown in each of the past three games. He has 18 receptions for 284 yards over that span, and he's been targeted 23 times over the past two weeks. Plus, he's played this well against a trio of strong defenses: San Francisco, Pittsburgh and Baltimore.
Fulgham is still rostered in only 31 percent of Yahoo leagues and 47 percent of ESPN leagues, but those numbers are sure to go way up this week. He's worthy of starting now, and managers should look to add him before the Eagles' Thursday night matchup against the Giants.
Drop: Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Detroit Lions
Jones has only one touchdown through the Lions' first five games. He's been held to 23 yards or fewer in three of their past four games. And over the past two, he has only three receptions for 17 yards combined.
Still, Jones is rostered in more than 60 percent of both Yahoo and ESPN leagues. Perhaps that's because he's been a solid fantasy option in past seasons, but at this point, the 30-year-old should certainly not be started and isn't playing well enough to even have a roster spot.
Detroit is going to its other playmakers more frequently. And if you need one more week to make sure, the Lions are facing the Falcons' struggling pass defense in Week 7. Jones should most likely be dropped now, but if he doesn't perform well against Atlanta, then it's not even worth thinking over anymore.