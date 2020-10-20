Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: Top 50 Flex PPR Players

0 of 3

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs offense doesn't always have to go through the air. Not when they have a rookie running back as talented as Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

In the Chiefs' win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, Edwards-Helaire set highs in carries (26) and rushing yards (161) for his first NFL season, and it was the first time he eclipsed the 100-yard mark on the ground since his debut in Week 1. He's emerged as a strong fantasy option, living up to the high expectations fantasy managers had for him entering 2020.

However, things might get a little bit different in Kansas City's offense in the weeks to come. The Chiefs signed veteran running back Le'Veon Bell last week, and it's unclear how they'll divide the workload between him and Edwards-Helaire moving forward.

If Edwards-Helaire keeps playing like he did Monday, it could become hard for Kansas City to take away his touches.

Heading into Week 7, here's a look at the top 50 flex players for points-per-reception leagues, along with breakdowns of some strong matchups for the week.