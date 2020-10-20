Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: Top 50 Flex PPR PlayersOctober 20, 2020
Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: Top 50 Flex PPR Players
The Kansas City Chiefs offense doesn't always have to go through the air. Not when they have a rookie running back as talented as Clyde Edwards-Helaire.
In the Chiefs' win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, Edwards-Helaire set highs in carries (26) and rushing yards (161) for his first NFL season, and it was the first time he eclipsed the 100-yard mark on the ground since his debut in Week 1. He's emerged as a strong fantasy option, living up to the high expectations fantasy managers had for him entering 2020.
However, things might get a little bit different in Kansas City's offense in the weeks to come. The Chiefs signed veteran running back Le'Veon Bell last week, and it's unclear how they'll divide the workload between him and Edwards-Helaire moving forward.
If Edwards-Helaire keeps playing like he did Monday, it could become hard for Kansas City to take away his touches.
Heading into Week 7, here's a look at the top 50 flex players for points-per-reception leagues, along with breakdowns of some strong matchups for the week.
Top 15 Running Backs
1. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints (vs. CAR)
2. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers (at HOU)
3. Mike Davis, Carolina Panthers (at NO)
4. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans (vs. PIT)
5. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns (at CIN)
6. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys (at WAS)
7. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals (vs. CLE)
8. Ronald Jones II, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at LV)
9. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears (at LAR)
10. Todd Gurley II, Atlanta Falcons (vs. DET)
11. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks (at ARI)
12. James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers (at TEN)
13. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders (vs. TB)
14. Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills (at NYJ)
15. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs (at DEN)
The Browns rushing attack has been one of the best in the NFL this season, even though Nick Chubb is currently out with a right MCL injury. But they didn't have much success against the Steelers on Sunday, and that included Kareem Hunt.
Hunt had 13 carries for 40 yards and two receptions for 17 yards in Cleveland's loss at Pittsburgh. But the Steelers have a strong defense, and the Browns were playing from behind all day. Hunt should find more success this week against the Bengals, who rank 27th in the NFL in run defense (142.3 yards allowed per game).
Ronald Jones is another strong play this week, even if Leonard Fournette returns from his ankle injury. Jones has rushed for more than 100 yards in each of the past three weeks, and he had a season-high 113 yards and two touchdowns in Tampa Bay's Week 6 victory against Green Bay.
One interesting battle to watch will be Titans running back Derrick Henry against the Steelers. Henry had 264 total yards and two touchdowns against the Texans on Sunday, but Pittsburgh's run defense ranks second in the NFL with just 66.2 yards allowed per game.
It's going to be a tough matchup for Henry, but he's always capable of breaking off big runs and has been exceptional lately, most recently racking up 212 yards and two touchdowns on the ground against the Houston Texans.
The Seahawks return from their bye with an NFC West matchup against the Cardinals, which should be a high-scoring affair between two teams with talented offenses. That should bode well for Chris Carson, who has six total touchdowns this season but has yet to put up any huge yardage totals.
Top 25 Wide Receivers
1. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals (vs. SEA)
2. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers (at HOU)
3. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints (vs. CAR)
4. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons (vs. DET)
5. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons (vs. DET)
6. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs (at DEN)
7. Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions (at ATL)
8. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks (at ARI)
9. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at LV)
10. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks (at ARI)
11. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys (at WAS)
12. Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns (at CIN)
13. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. JAX)
14. Will Fuller V, Houston Texans (vs. GB)
15. Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team (vs. DAL)
16. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at LV)
17. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills (at NYJ)
18. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans (vs. PIT)
19. Allen Robinson II, Chicago Bears (at LAR)
20. Travis Fulgham, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. NYG)
21. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams (vs. CHI)
22. Jamison Crowder, New York Jets (vs. BUF)
23. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams (vs. CHI)
24. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals (vs. CLE)
25. Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers (at NO)
Terry McLaurin's numbers haven't been as strong since the Washington Football Team replaced Dwayne Haskins Jr. at quarterback. But if there's a week in which McLaurin might be able to develop a better connection with Kyle Allen, it could be this week at home against the Dallas Cowboys.
The Cowboys are allowing 410 total yards per game, sixth-most in the NFL. That should allow McLaurin to put up more yards than the 10 receptions for 100 yards and no touchdown he's had over the last two weeks, albeit on 19 targets.
Elsewhere in the NFC East, the Eagles continue to lose key players to injuries, as running back Miles Sanders (knee) and tight end Zach Ertz (ankle) got injured Sunday. That just means there will be more targets for Travis Fulgham moving forward.
Fulgham has turned into a top receiving option for quarterback Carson Wentz. He has 18 receptions for 284 yards over the past three weeks and a touchdown in each of those games. He's been targeted 23 total times between the past two games, and Wentz should keep looking his way Thursday night against the Giants.
Michael Thomas could return for the Saints this week after not playing since Week 1 because of an ankle injury and a disciplinary absence. New Orleans had a bye in Week 6, so it's still unclear what his status might be for this week.
However, if Thomas returns, he needs to be right back in fantasy lineups. His potential for a big game is always large, as he's consistently one of the top playmakers in the NFL.
Top 10 Tight Ends
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs (at DEN)
2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers (at NE)
3. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders (vs. TB)
4. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions (at ATL)
5. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. JAX)
6. Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers (at HOU)
7. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos (vs. KC)
8. Evan Engram, New York Giants (at PHI)
9. Austin Hooper, Cleveland Browns (at CIN)
10. Hayden Hurst, Atlanta Falcons (vs. DET)
Hockenson has been a reliable fantasy tight end so far this season. When he doesn't get into the end zone, he puts up decent receiving numbers. And the past two weeks, when he's only had four total receptions, he's scored a touchdown in each game.
There should be the potential for Hockenson to put it all together this week in a favorable matchup against the Falcons. Detroit's offense is likely in for a big day, as Atlanta ranks 31st in the NFL in total defense and has surrendered 335.3 passing yards per game.
The Falcons might have a solid offensive showing as well, though, especially after they put up 40 points and 462 total yards against the Vikings on Sunday in their first win of the season. In that game, Hayden Hurst scored his first touchdown since Week 3.