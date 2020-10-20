2020 MLB Free Agents: Best Team Fits and Predictions on Underrated Options

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The 2020-21 MLB offseason should be one of the more interesting periods in recent baseball history.

All 30 teams are dealing with the financial fallout of COVID-19, yet this could also be a momentous period in terms of relations between the owners and MLBPA with the current CBA expiring next year.

Still, it seems unlikely teams will hand out numerous multiyear deals. The likes of Trevor Bauer and J.T. Realmuto will almost certainly get long-term deals, but what about some of the less heralded players in this year's class?

The bigger signings always garner more attention, but fringe additions and one-year deals can be every bit as consequential to a team's success.

Here are three players who, while likely to get short-term contracts, have the ability to make a major impact for any number of clubs.

Underrated MLB Free-Agent Options

Justin Turner

All Turner has done is hit since coming to Los Angeles.

The veteran has a .302/.382/.503 slash line in seven years with the Dodgers, a tremendous credit to Turner's longevity and reputation as a pure hitter.

Turner was excellent once again in 2020, hitting .307 with an .860 OPS. There are questions about his durability, given he has been hampered by injuries throughout his Dodgers tenure. But it is hard to ignore Turner's production and consistency.

The 35-year-old is not the defender he once was, but Turner can still flash the leather every now and then. Moreover, his age and injury history might mean his market is limited to one- or two-year deals, which would put a lot of teams in play.

Turner would fit with a number of clubs.

The Toronto Blue Jays are one, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. having moved to first base. Although Kris Bryant mans the hot corner for the Chicago Cubs, Turner would make for an interesting replacement in the event Chicago tries to deal Bryant in the offseason. A reunion with the Dodgers makes sense, as well, though it does not appear the two sides ever formally talked about an extension.

But the most intriguing club for Turner could be the Washington Nationals. Starlin Castro is still under contract through next year, and Carter Kieboom is waiting in the wings.

However, both Howie Kendrick and Asdrubal Cabrera will be free agents, and the Nats lacked another run-producer in the middle of the lineup after essentially allowing Anthony Rendon to walk in free agency last winter.

The Nationals can sign Turner and move Castro to second base while still possibly having the flexibility to bolster the bullpen or pursue outfield upgrades to play alongside Juan Soto.

Best fits: Blue Jays, Dodgers, Nationals, New York Mets, Texas Rangers

Prediction: Turner signs with the Nats

Tommy La Stella

La Stella spent the early years of his career as a journeyman infielder, but he stuck with the Los Angeles Angels in 2019.

The 31-year-old was named to the American League All-Star team after hitting .295 with 16 homers in 80 games before an injury ended his season. There were questions about whether La Stella could repeat his success given the outlier nature of his 2019 season, but he responded by starting 2020 with a career-high 131 OPS+ in his first 28 games.

Los Angeles traded La Stella to the Oakland Athletics ahead of the Aug. 31 trade deadline, and he proceeded to hit .289 in 27 games before notching eight hits in the team's seven postseason games. Now, the question becomes: will the A's retain La Stella?

Billy Beane said in September the team would love to re-sign La Stella, per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. However, Beane is reportedly leaving baseball to join John Henry's Fenway Sports Group.

It would still make sense for the A's to re-sign La Stella. Despite his recent results, La Stella is unlikely to have a crowded market, especially considering his age. What's more, the second base spot has been rather shaky for the A's in recent years.

The Cubs could also be in play for a reunion with La Stella, given some of their own issues at the position.

But it seems likely the A's will do what they can to bring La Stella back into the fold.

Best fits: A's, Cubs, Nationals, Red Sox

Prediction: La Stella re-signs with Oakland

Robbie Grossman

Grossman is another Athletics player who might provide value in a somewhat shallow outfield group.

The 31-year-old had a career year for Oakland, posting a 130 OPS+ while also hitting eight homers and stealing eight bases in just 51 games.

Grossman's advanced slugging stats point to potential regression in that department. But he ranked in the 87th percentile in whiff percentage, per Baseball Savant, and also was at least above-average in terms of exit velocity.

Additionally, Grossman is a dependable defender. He ranked in the 94th percentile in outs above average (OAA) this season, and has shown marked improvement in left field in the last few years.

Given his ability to hit for power and steal bases, Grossman could have a decent market, though he will almost certainly have to settle for a short-term deal. The team that immediately jumps out is the Cleveland Indians.

Cleveland ranked 28th in outfield fWAR in 2020, per FanGraphs, and they could use a switch-hitting outfielder also capable of stealing some bases and creating runs. Plus, Grossman figures to be cheaper than some of the other options, which is always appealing for a low-payroll club like the Indians.

However, the Indians might also try to make a more impactful splash in the event they retain shortstop Francisco Lindor for one more playoff run. In that case, teams like the Rangers, Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers probably make the sense for Grossman.

Best fits: Indians, Rangers, Reds, Brewers

Prediction: Grossman signs with the Brewers

All stats obtained via Baseball Reference, unless otherwise noted.