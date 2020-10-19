Bucs' Rob Gronkowski Says It 'Felt Good' to Score His 1st NFL TD Since 2018

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Rob Gronkowski finally looked like, well, Rob Gronkowski during his team's 38-10 win Sunday over the Green Bay Packers.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end finished with five catches for 78 yards and one touchdown, which marked his first score since the 2018 campaign. Gronk failed to top 52 receiving yards or score in any of Tampa Bay's first five games, and he sat out the 2019 campaign.

"It felt good to get into the end zone, to get back into the end zone," he told reporters during a press conference. "It's been quite some time."

His emergence was a key part of Tampa Bay's 38 unanswered points after it fell behind 10-0 to a fellow NFC playoff contender.

If Gronkowski starts to resemble the three-time Super Bowl champion, five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro selection who was seemingly impossible to stop when he was on the New England Patriots, the Buccaneers will be all the more dangerous with an offense featuring Tom Brady, Ronald Jones II, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

He will have a chance to build on his first touchdown during Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.