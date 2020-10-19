Bill Belichick Talks Jimmy Garoppolo, 2017 Trade Ahead of 49ers vs. Patriots

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

When the New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers face off in Week 7, it will be a reunion for Bill Belichick and Jimmy Garoppolo.

Belichick and the Pats traded Garoppolo to the Niners in 2017 for a second-round pick—Tom Brady was still the team's starter at the time—and on Monday the New England head coach spoke about his former player.

"Everybody here had a lot of confidence in him," Belichick told reporters Monday regarding Garoppolo. "It's one of those situations where you're not able to keep all the players, based on the situation that's set up, which is understandable. I'm glad that it's worked out for him and San Francisco. I hope it doesn't work out on Sunday."

Belichick added he was happy Garoppolo landed on his feet in San Francisco.

"[I'm] happy he has the opportunity to play for a great coach and a great organization and play on a great team," he said. "I think he deserves that. He certainly worked hard and earned it, and [I'm] happy for him and his family."

The 28-year-old helped lead the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl last season, paired alongside a swarming defense and smashmouth run game. They ran into Patrick Mahomes and the explosive Kansas City Chiefs, losing 31-20, but the future appeared bright for both the quarterback and the franchise.

This year has presented its share of adversity, however, with the Niners dealing with a rash of injuries to key players throughout the young season. The Niners sit at 3-3, trailing the Seattle Seahawks (5-0), Los Angeles Rams (4-2) and Arizona Cardinals (3-2) in the NFC West, though they are fresh off a 24-16 win over the Rams.

The Patriots have faced their own adversity in the post-Brady world, starting 2-3 and spending time without quarterback Cam Newton while he was on the COVID-19/Reserve list. Newton played Sunday against the Denver Broncos, though the Pats struggled in an 18-12 loss.

So it's an important matchup for both teams. Belichick vs. Garoppolo is a nice storyline, but for two teams trying to keep pace in their respective divisions, the stakes are high.