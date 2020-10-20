NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Giannis Antetokounmpo, Victor Oladipo, More

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

One of the hottest names on the NBA trade market this offseason reportedly isn't up for grabs after all.

While the Milwaukee Bucks are eligible to offer Giannis Antetokounmpo the chance to sign a five-year max extension this offseason, the two-time MVP and defending Defensive Player of the Year may not take them up on it, preferring instead to focus on winning the ultimate prize—an NBA title.

That possibility is how the 25-year-old has ended up in trade rumors after the Bucks' second-round playoff exit, but ESPN's Tim Bontemps reported Monday that the big man won't be available heading into the 2020-21 season:

"Multiple sources have emphatically said Milwaukee will not look to trade Antetokounmpo if he passes on the extension. Instead, the Bucks will try to improve their roster and use the next year to show Antetokounmpo why he should stay. Waiting would give Antetokounmpo maximum leverage over Milwaukee over the next 12 months. If the Bucks are willing to add to their payroll to improve the team—something ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported they are—Milwaukee could chase a significant upgrade in trades (despite being short on prime assets)."

While there's still a wait-and-see element concerning Antetokounmpo's extension, he told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports in September that he wouldn't be requesting a swap to another team this offseason.

"It's not happening," he said. "That's not happening. Some see a wall and go in [another direction]. I plow through it. We just have to get better as a team, individually and get right back at it this season."

This report is bad news for the Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat, who were going "all-in" on targeting Anteokounmpo this offseason, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Even if Miami is out of the running for Antetokounmpo, they have been linked to another valuable asset this offseason—and reportedly have the upper hand in the deal.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on his podcast that two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo has been "connected to Miami for months now" (h/t Clay Ferraro of WPLG).

In his return from a ruptured quad tendon that ended his 2018-19 campaign early—his first with the Indiana Pacers—the 28-year-old collected 14.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 0.9 steals while averaging a career-low 27.8 minutes per game this year.

Oladipo, who still has a season left on his contract in Indiana, has openly expressed his desire to be a winner, and the Heat have proved they are capable of that after their run to the NBA Finals.

But while the player may be convinced he has a home in South Beach, his potential suitors are not yet sold on the deal.

"I'm not sure that the interest from Miami is as high as the interest from Oladipo," Windhorst said.

Antetokounmpo isn't the only former MVP who is reportedly on the trading block this offseason.

Sean Deveney of Heavy.com noted that the Los Angeles Lakers, fresh off of their NBA Championship, are turning their focus to Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose.

Both the Philadelphia 76ers and the Lakers were reportedly targeting the three-time All-Star at the trade deadline, according to Haynes, but nothing came of it.

However, one general manager told Deveney that following the season, with the Pistons finishing 20-46 and missing the playoffs, the conversation between the 32-year-old and the Lakers could be back on:

"I think both sides were reluctant when they went into in January, February. I don’t think the Lakers wanted to make a major move because they thought they could do something on the buyout market. And I don’t think the Pistons wanted to make a major move because Derrick was happy there. You know, the Lakers wanted to be involved in case the Clippers got involved or someone else, the Bucks or the Nuggets, whoever. So there was interest but not too serious. Now, everything has shifted a little. Now, they’re both in a position to where a deal is much more likely now."

With the Lakers' backcourt emptying out as Rajon Rondo and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hit the free-agent market, Rose, who averaged 18.1 points and 5.6 assists in a bench role, could fill the hole left in the L.A. lineup.