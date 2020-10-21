Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 7

Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 7October 21, 2020
It has been an eventful fantasy football season.
It seems like on a weekly basis, what we thought we knew about the game in 2020 is being put both to the test and through a meat grinder.
Some things are proving to be true. We figured New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce would make a fantasy impact.
Sure enough, they have.
But the quarterback position is a microcosm for all that we don't know. Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens have been solid, but not the fantasy forces we expected. The Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen and Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers started red-hot but have cooled of late. Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons spent the first month of the season on a milk carton before exploding in Week 6.
It's dizzying. You need a program to keep all the comings and goings straight. A guide to keep your fantasy campaign from becoming derailed.
Wouldn't you know it, that's just what we have here—detailed position-by-position rankings and analysis for PPR fantasy leagues in Week 7.
I love it when a plan comes together.
Quarterbacks
- Russell Wilson, SEA (at ARZ)
- Patrick Mahomes, KC (at DEN)
- Kyler Murray, ARZ (vs. SEA)
- Josh Allen, BUF (at NYJ)
- Deshaun Watson, HOU (vs. GB)
- Aaron Rodgers, GB (at HOU)
- Matt Ryan, ATL (vs. DET)
- Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (at TEN)
- Matthew Stafford, DET (at ATL)
- Justin Herbert, LAC (vs. JAX)
- Gardner Minshew II, JAX (at LAC)
- Tom Brady, TB (at LVR)
- Drew Brees, NO (vs. CAR)
- Ryan Tannehill, TEN (vs. PIT)
- Jared Goff, LAR (vs. CHI)
- Cam Newton, NE (vs. SF)
- Joe Burrow, CIN (vs. CLE)
- Teddy Bridgewater, CAR (at NO)
- Carson Wentz, PHI (vs. NYG)
- Derek Carr, LVR (vs. TB)
- Baker Mayfield, CLE (at CIN) [INJURED]
- Andy Dalton, DAL (at WAS)
- Jimmy Garoppolo, SF (at NE)
- Daniel Jones, NYG (at PHI)
- Nick Foles, CHI (at LAR)
- Drew Lock, DEN (vs. KC)
- Kyle Allen, WAS (vs. DAL)
- Joe Flacco, NYJ (vs. BUF)
- Case Keenum, CLE (at CIN)
- Alex Smith, WAS (vs. DAL)
GOOD MATCHUPS
Gardner Minshew II, Jacksonville Jaguars (at LAC) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,900)
Minshew has been good but not great for fantasy managers in 2020, lurking on the fringes of QB1 territory. In Week 7, he draws a top-five fantasy matchup with a Chargers team that is giving up the fourth-most passing yards per game this season.
Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions (at ATL) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,500)
Stafford hasn't exactly been lighting it up for the Lions in 2020. The 32-year-old hasn't had a 300-yard passing game and is averaging fewer than two touchdown passes a game. But the Atlanta secondary has made just about every quarterback it has faced this season look like Patrick Mahomes.
BAD MATCHUPS
Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints (vs. CAR) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,100)
Brees hasn't been lighting up the scoreboard like in years past. He's averaging a modest 266.2 passing yards and 1.8 touchdown passes per game. Even those benchmarks might be hard to reach against Carolina's seventh-ranked pass defense that's giving up the fourth-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks.
Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams (vs. CHI) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,900)
Goff is coming off a shaky outing against the San Francisco 49ers—a season-low 198 passing yards with two scores. He's not likely to rebound in Week 7 against a Chicago Bears defense that has surrendered the fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this year.
SLEEPER
Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (vs. Cleveland) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,500)
We've already seen what the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft is capable of against Cleveland's porous pass defense. Back in Week 2, Burrow threw for season highs in both passing yards (316) and touchdown passes (three). He should play well again in the rematch.
WEEK 7 QB RANKINGS
Running Backs
- Alvin Kamara, NO (vs. CAR)
- Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (at WAS)
- Aaron Jones, GB (at HOU)
- Derrick Henry, TEN (vs. PIT)
- Kareem Hunt, CLE (at CIN)
- Chris Carson, SEA (at ARZ)
- Ronald Jones II, TB (at LV)
- James Conner, PIT (at TEN)
- Josh Jacobs, LV (vs. TB)
- Joe Mixon, CIN (vs. CLE)
- James Robinson, JAX (at LAC)
- Mike Davis, CAR (at NO)
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (at DEN)
- Todd Gurley II, ATL (vs. DET)
- David Johnson, HOU (vs. GB)
- Miles Sanders, PHI (vs. NYG) [INJURED]
- David Montgomery, CHI (at LAR)
- Raheem Mostert, SF (at NE) [INJURED]
- Melvin Gordon III, DEN (vs. KC)
- Kenyan Drake, ARZ (vs. SEA)
- D'Andre Swift, DET (at ATL)
- Darrell Henderson Jr., LAR (vs. CHI)
- Devin Singletary, BUF (at NYJ)
- Antonio Gibson, WAS (vs. DAL)
- Devonta Freeman, NYG (at PHI)
- Justin Jackson, LAC (vs. JAX)
- Jerick McKinnon, SF (at NE)
- Phillip Lindsay, DEN (vs. KC)
- Adrian Peterson, DET (at ATL)
- J.D. McKissic, WAS (vs. DAL)
- Chase Edmonds, ARZ (vs. SEA)
- James White, NE (vs. SF)
- Latavius Murray, NO (vs. CAR)
- Jamaal Williams, GB (at HOU)
- Damien Harris, NE (vs. SF)
- Zack Moss, BUF (at NYJ)
- Joshua Kelley, LAC (vs. JAX)
- Frank Gore, NYJ (vs. BUF)
- Le'Veon Bell, KC (at DEN)
- Malcolm Brown, LAR (vs. CHI)
- Boston Scott, PHI (vs. NYG)
- Cam Akers, LAR (vs. CHI)
- Leonard Fournette, TB (at LV) [INJURED]
- Dion Lewis, NYG (at PHI)
- La'Mical Perine, NYJ (vs. BUF)
- Giovani Bernard, CIN (vs. CLE)
- Kerryon Johnson, DET (at ATL)
- Rex Burkhead, NE (vs. SF)
- Duke Johnson, HOU (vs. GB)
- D'Ernest Johnson, CLE (at CIN)
Week 6 wasn't an impressive one for the running back position. You can count the number of fantasy backs who tallied 20 PPR points last week on one hand. Backs like Alexander Mattison of the Minnesota Vikings and Aaron Jones of the Green Bay Packers were significant disappointments—the former in a plus matchup, the latter in a bad one.
There was, however, one whopper of an exception.
Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans staked a compelling claim to the title of the NFL's best running back Sunday. Highlighted by a 94-yard scoring gallop, Henry eviscerated the Houston Texans to the tune of 264 total yards and two scores.
Since 2018, Henry has as many 200-yard rushing games in the regular season as every other back in the NFL combined.
GOOD MATCHUPS
David Johnson, Houston Texans (vs. GB) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,300)
Johnson has hardly been the difference-maker the Texans hoped to be getting when they traded for the 28-year-old, but he has hit 90 scrimmage yards and/or found the end zone in five of six games and draws a favorable fantasy matchup for running backs in Week 7.
Ronald Jones II, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at LV) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,200)
Jones has quietly been on quite the rip of late, tallying over 100 yards on the ground in each of the past three games and finding the end zone twice Sunday against the Packers. There's little reason to doubt that run will continue this week against the Raiders' 22nd-ranked run defense.
BAD MATCHUPS
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs (at DEN) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,100)
Edwards-Helaire was a first-round fantasy pick in the majority of fantasy drafts, but to date he hasn't consistently lived up to that Round 1 price tag. The Broncos aren't going to make things easier for the rookie—no team in the NFL has allowed fewer fantasy points to running backs in 2020.
Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders (vs. TB) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,300)
The Raiders are playing well, but Jacobs is still searching for his first 100-yard rushing game of the season. It's not likely to come against a Tampa Bay run defense that leads the league in that regard and just put the clamps on Aaron Jones.
SLEEPER
Justin Jackson, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. Jacksonville) (DraftKings DFS Value: $4,900)
When last we saw Jackson, he was out-touching and outproducing Joshua Kelley for the Chargers two weeks ago in New Orleans. If that continues Sunday against the Jaguars in a favorable fantasy matchup, RB2 numbers on the cheap are a distinct possibility.
WEEK 7 RB RANKINGS
Wide Receivers
- DeAndre Hopkins, ARZ (vs. SEA)
- Michael Thomas, NO (vs. CAR) [INJURED]
- Davante Adams, GB (at HOU)
- Tyreek Hill, KC (at DEN)
- Kenny Golladay, DET (at ATL)
- Julio Jones, ATL (vs. DET)
- DK Metcalf, SEA (at ARZ)
- Chris Godwin, TB (at LV)
- Calvin Ridley, ATL (vs. DET)
- Keenan Allen, LAC (vs. JAX) [INJURED]
- Stefon Diggs, BUF (at NYJ)
- Mike Evans, TB (at LV)
- Terry McLaurin, WAS (vs. DAL)
- Allen Robinson II, CHI (at LAR)
- Amari Cooper, DAL (at WAS)
- A.J. Brown, TEN (vs. PIT)
- DJ Chark Jr., JAX (at LAC)
- Tyler Lockett, SEA (at ARZ)
- Jamison Crowder, NYJ (vs. BUF)
- Odell Beckham Jr., CLE (at CIN)
- Robert Woods, LAR (vs. CHI)
- Robby Anderson, CAR (at NO)
- Tyler Boyd, CIN (vs. CLE)
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT (at TEN)
- Cooper Kupp, LAR (vs. CHI)
- DJ Moore, CAR (at NO)
- Will Fuller V, HOU (vs. GB)
- Chase Claypool, PIT (at TEN)
- Darius Slayton, NYG (at PHI)
- Brandin Cooks, HOU (vs. GB)
- Mike Williams, LAC (vs. JAX)
- Mecole Hardman, KC (at DEN)
- Deebo Samuel, SF (at NE)
- Tee Higgins, CIN (vs. CLE)
- Julian Edelman, NE (vs. SF)
- Emmanuel Sanders, NO (vs. CAR)
- CeeDee Lamb, DAL (at WAS)
- Brandon Aiyuk, SF (at NE)
- Laviska Shenault Jr., JAX (at LAC)
- Christian Kirk, ARZ (vs. SEA)
- Travis Fulgham, PHI (vs. NYG)
- Marvin Jones Jr., DET (at ATL)
- Jarvis Landry, CLE (at CIN)
- Diontae Johnson, PIT (at TEN) [INJURED]
- Tim Patrick, DEN (vs. KC)
- Dontrelle Inman, WAS (vs. DAL)
- Jerry Jeudy, DEN (vs. KC)
- Keelan Cole, JAX (at LAC)
- John Brown, BUF (at NYJ)
- Michael Gallup, DAL (at WAS)
Week 6 was reunion time at the wide receiver position. A couple of superstars returned to the playing field this past weekend—with mixed results.
If you have been waiting for Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons to get back after it, you were rewarded handsomely for your patience. Against the Minnesota Vikings, Jones exploded for eight catches, 137 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Fantasy managers with shares of Davante Adams of the Green Bay Packers weren't so fortunate. In Sunday's blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Adams was limited to six grabs for 61 yards.
Another star receiver is expected back in Week 7. Per Amie Just of the Times-Picayune, Michael Thomas of the New Orleans Saints jumped into teammate Cameron Jordan's interview on First Take and said he plans to be out there Sunday when the Saints and Carolina Panthers meet in an NFC South showdown.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals (vs. CLE) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,300)
Higgins has supplanted veteran A.J. Green as the No. 2 receiver for the Bengals ahead of a matchup with a Cleveland Browns defense that has had all kinds of issues in coverage this season—including back in Week 2 in the first meeting between these teams.
Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team (vs. DAL) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,800)
If McLaurin had any kind of competent quarterback play, he'd probably be a top-10 PPR fantasy option every week. Even with Kyle Allen under center, though, McLaurin should be able to make hay against a Dallas secondary that has struggled mightily in 2020.
BAD MATCHUPS
Allen Robinson II, Chicago Bears (at LAR) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,700)
Robinson is awfully hard to sit—he's among the league leaders in targets, averaging 11 a game. But Robinson is also going to draw Jalen Ramsey in coverage this week and a matchup with a Rams team that gives up the second-fewest PPR points to wide receivers.
Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams (vs. CHI) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,100)
Woods hasn't posted great yardage numbers in 2020, but he's shown a nose for the stripe, scoring a touchdown in four of six games this season. Still, this isn't a great week for Woods or Cooper Kupp—the Bears have been one of the stingiest teams in the league to wide receivers so far this season.
SLEEPER
Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals (vs. SEA) (DraftKings DFS Value: $4,900)
It goes without saying that DeAndre Hopkins is a must-start against a Seattle Seahawks secondary that leads the NFL in PPR points given up to wide receivers this season. But Kirk could be a sneaky-good play as well—the Seahawks' "matador" pass coverage has been a fantasy bonanza in 2020.
WEEK 7 WR RANKINGS
Tight Ends
- George Kittle, SF (at NE)
- Travis Kelce, KC (at DEN)
- Darren Waller, LV (vs. TB)
- Hunter Henry, LAC (vs. JAX)
- T.J. Hockenson, DET (at ATL)
- Noah Fant, DEN (vs. KC) [INJURED]
- Evan Engram, NYG (at PHI)
- Rob Gronkowski, TB (at LV)
- Hayden Hurst, ATL (vs. DET)
- Jonnu Smith, TEN (vs. PIT) [INJURED]
- Eric Ebron, PIT (at TEN)
- Austin Hooper, CLE (at CIN)
- Tyler Higbee, LAR (vs. CHI)
- Robert Tonyan, GB (at HOU)
- Dalton Schultz, DAL (at WAS)
- Jimmy Graham, CHI (at LAR)
- Richard Rodgers, PHI (vs. NYG)
- Logan Thomas, WAS (vs. DAL)
- Darren Fells, HOU (vs. GB)
- Jared Cook, NO (vs. CAR)
- Anthony Firkser, TEN (vs. PIT)
- Greg Olsen, SEA (at ARZ)
- Tyler Eifert, JAX (at LAC)
- Ryan Griffin, NYJ (vs. BUF)
- Drew Sample, CIN (vs. CLE)
- Ian Thomas, CAR (at NO)
- Gerald Everett, LAR (vs. CHI)
- Dawson Knox, BUF (at NYJ) [INJURED]
- Jordan Akins, HOU (vs. GB)
- Cameron Brate, TB (at LV)
In Week 6, the top of the tight end rankings was a who's who of "who?"
The leading scorer at the position for the week was Anthony Firkser of the Tennessee Titans, who more than doubled his production for the season with eight catches for 113 yards and a score. The No. 4 (Trey Burton of the Indianapolis Colts) and No. 5 (Darren Fells of the Houston Texans) tight ends from Sunday's slate were in about as many lineups as I was.
All three players will likely be popular waiver claims this week—which means they will of course go right back to being complete non-factors.
Fantasy football can be mean sometimes.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Evan Engram, New York Giants (at PHI) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,200)
It feels a little like Charlie Brown trying to kick a football to keep trotting Engram (or just about any Giants receiver) out there in fantasy leagues week after week. But from a matchup perspective, Thursday's matchup with the Eagles is a favorable one.
T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions (at ATL) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,000)
Hockenson is coming into his own in his second professional season with end-zone trips in three of his first five games. There's a good chance at four scores in six games Sunday against an Atlanta secondary that has had all kinds of issues covering tight ends in 2020.
BAD MATCHUPS
Hayden Hurst, Atlanta Falcons (vs. DET) (DraftKings DFS Value: $4,400)
Hurst was one of the beneficiaries of Matt Ryan's big Week 6, posting a 4/57/1 stat line against the Minnesota Vikings. That may be difficult to repeat at home in Week 7—the Detroit Lions haven't been especially kind to opposing tight ends this season.
George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers (at NE) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,500)
Kittle is an every-week must-start in season-long fantasy leagues. That is not news. But before you plunk down that fat salary for Kittle, consider that the Patriots are a bottom-five fantasy matchup for the position and will undoubtedly focus coverage on the star tight end.
SLEEPER
Drew Sample, Cincinnati Bengals (vs. CLE) (DraftKings DFS Value: $3,200)
Sample is far from a household name, but he could be a cheap source of decent production at the tight end spot in Week 7. The last time the Bengals faced the Browns, Joe Burrow targeted Sample a season-high nine times, and he reeled in seven catches for 45 yards.
WEEK 7 TE RANKINGS
Kickers and Team Defenses
- Harrison Butker, KC (at DEN)
- Joey Slye, CAR (at NO)
- Wil Lutz, NO (vs. CAR)
- Matt Prater, DET (at ATL)
- Michael Badgley, LAC (vs. JAX)
- Greg Zuerlein, DAL (at WAS)
- Mason Crosby, GB (at HOU)
- Brandon McManus, DEN (vs. KC)
- Robbie Gould, SF (at NE)
- Nick Folk, NE (vs. SF)
- Stephen Gostkowski, TEN (vs. PIT)
- Jason Myers, SEA (at ARZ)
- Ryan Succop, TB (at LV)
- Daniel Carlson, LV (vs. TB)
- Zane Gonzalez, ARZ (vs. SEA)
- Randy Bullock, CIN (vs. CLE)
- Tyler Bass, BUF (at NYJ)
- Sam Sloman, LAR (vs. CHI)
- Younghoe Koo, ATL (vs. DET)
- Graham Gano, NYG (at PHI)
- Dustin Hopkins, WAS (vs. DAL)
- Jon Brown, JAX (at LAC)
- Cody Parkey, CLE (at CIN)
- Jake Elliott, PHI (vs. NYG)
- Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (vs. GB)
- Buffalo Bills (at NYJ)
- Los Angeles Rams (vs. CHI)
- New England Patriots (vs. SF)
- Kansas City Chiefs (at DEN)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (at TEN)
- Los Angeles Chargers (vs. JAX)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at LV)
- Philadelphia Eagles (vs. NYG)
- Cleveland Browns (at CIN)
- Dallas Cowboys (at WAS)
- San Francisco 49ers (at NE)
- Chicago Bears (at LAR)
- Washington Football Team (vs. DAL)
- New York Giants (at PHI)
- New Orleans Saints (vs. CAR)
- Green Bay Packers (at HOU)
- Carolina Panthers (at NO)
- Tennessee Titans (vs. PIT)
- Seattle Seahawks (at ARZ)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (at LAC)
- Houston Texans (vs. GB)
- Arizona Cardinals (vs. SEA)
- Cincinnati Bengals (vs. CLE)
- Las Vegas Raiders (vs. TB)
- Atlanta Falcons (vs. DET)
Depending on how you look at it, this is either a good week for fantasy defenses or a bad one.
The good is a number of potential waiver-wire options for savvy fantasy managers who like to stream the position, whether it's the Cleveland Browns in Cincinnati, the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night against the New York Giants or even the Dallas Cowboys on the road at Washington.
The bad is that some of the bigger "names" at the position are either off or have so-so matchups. The Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts are on a bye, while the Pittsburgh Steelers get a potentially tough draw against the Tennessee Titans.
You take the good, you take the bad, you take them both and then you have…
If that last sentence makes any sense, you just dated yourself.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Michael Badgley, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. JAX)
Badgley hasn't been especially productive this season, but both he and the Chargers offense draw a favorable fantasy matchup after the bye with a Jaguars team that ranks in the top five in fantasy points allowed to kickers this season.
Cleveland Browns Defense/Special Teams (at CIN) (DraftKings DFS Value: $2,800)
The Bengals can move the football, and the Cleveland defense has had its issues this season. But the Bengals lead the AFC in sacks allowed and rank third in the NFL in fantasy points given up to defenses. Browns edge-rusher Myles Garrett is going to eat in this one.
BAD MATCHUPS
Stephen Gostkowski, Tennessee Titans (vs. PIT)
Gostkowski has been an adventure for the Titans this year—he has missed five of 14 field-goal tries, including a blocked attempt in Week 6. Add in the worst fantasy matchup for kickers in 2020, and he's a pass.
Pittsburgh Steelers Defense/Special Teams (at TEN) (DraftKings DFS Value: $3,500)
Pittsburgh's penchant for taking the ball away and sacking the quarterback makes the Steelers about as matchup-proof as a defense gets. But the Titans don't make many mistakes and sit dead last in the NFL in fantasy points surrendered to defenses.
SLEEPER
Dallas Cowboys Defense/Special Teams (at WAS) (DraftKings DFS Value: $3,000)
Let's not beat around the proverbial bush: The Dallas defense is stinky poo in 2020. But the Washington offense is an even more aromatic conglomeration of excrement. It's not a game that you're going to want to watch, but there are fantasy points to be had.
WEEK 7 K RANKINGS
WEEK 7 D/ST RANKINGS
'Flex' Rankings/Top 100 Overall
- Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (vs. CAR)
- Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL (at WAS)
- Aaron Jones, RB, GB (at HOU)
- Derrick Henry, RB, TEN (vs. PIT)
- DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARZ (vs. SEA)
- Michael Thomas, WR, NO (vs. CAR) [INJURED]
- Davante Adams, WR, GB (at HOU)
- Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE (at CIN)
- Tyreek Hill, WR, KC (at DEN)
- Chris Carson, RB, SEA (at ARZ)
- Ronald Jones II, RB, TB (at LV)
- James Conner, RB, PIT (at TEN)
- Kenny Golladay, WR, DET (at ATL)
- Julio Jones, WR, ATL (vs. DET)
- DK Metcalf, WR, SEA (at ARZ)
- Josh Jacobs, RB, LV (vs. TB)
- Joe Mixon, RB, CIN (vs. CLE)
- Chris Godwin, WR, TB (at LV)
- Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL (vs. DET)
- James Robinson, RB, JAX (at LAC)
- Allen Robinson II, WR, CHI (at LAR)
- Mike Davis, RB, CAR (at NO)
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, KC (at DEN)
- George Kittle, TE, SF (at NE)
- Keenan Allen, WR, LAC (vs. JAX) [INJURED]
- Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF (at NYJ)
- Mike Evans, WR, TB (at LV)
- Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS (vs. DAL)
- Travis Kelce, TE, KC (at DEN)
- Todd Gurley II, RB, ATL (vs. DET)
- Amari Cooper, WR, DAL (at WAS)
- A.J. Brown, WR, TEN (vs. PIT)
- David Johnson, RB, HOU (vs. GB)
- DJ Chark Jr., WR, JAX (at LAC)
- Miles Sanders, RB, PHI (vs. NYG) [INJURED]
- David Montgomery, RB, CHI (at LAR)
- Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA (at ARZ)
- Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ (vs. BUF)
- Raheem Mostert, RB, SF (at NE) [INJURED]
- Odell Beckham Jr., WR, CLE (at CIN)
- Melvin Gordon III, RB, DEN (vs. KC)
- Kenyan Drake, RB, ARZ (vs. SEA)
- D'Andre Swift, RB, DET (at ATL)
- Robert Woods, WR, LAR (vs. CHI)
- Robby Anderson, WR, CAR (at NO)
- Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN (vs. CLE)
- Darren Waller, TE, LV (vs. TB)
- Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, LAR (vs. CHI)
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT (at TEN)
- Devin Singletary, RB, BUF (at NYJ)
- Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR (vs. CHI)
- DJ Moore, WR, CAR (at NO)
- Will Fuller V, WR, HOU (vs. GB)
- Chase Claypool, WR, PIT (at TEN)
- Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS (vs. DAL)
- Devonta Freeman, RB, NYG (at PHI)
- Hunter Henry, TE, LAC (vs. JAX)
- Darius Slayton, WR, NYG (at PHI)
- Mecole Hardman, WR, KC (at DEN)
- Justin Jackson, RB, LAC (vs. JAX)
- Deebo Samuel, WR, SF (at NE)
- Mike Williams, WR, LAC (vs. JAX)
- T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET (at ATL)
- Jerick McKinnon, RB, SF (at NE)
- Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU (vs. GB)
- Phillip Lindsay, RB, DEN (vs. KC)
- Tee Higgins, WR, CIN (vs. CLE)
- Noah Fant, TE, DEN (vs. KC) [INJURED]
- Adrian Peterson, RB, DET (at ATL)
- Julian Edelman, WR, NE (vs. SF)
- J.D. McKissic, RB, WAS (vs. DAL)
- Christian Kirk, WR, ARZ (vs. SEA)
- Emmanuel Sanders, WR, NO (vs. CAR)
- Chase Edmonds, RB, ARZ (vs. SEA)
- Evan Engram, TE, NYG (at PHI)
- CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL (at WAS)
- James White, RB, NE (vs. SF)
- Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF (at NE)
- Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, JAX (at LAC)
- Latavius Murray, RB, NO (vs. CAR)
- Travis Fulgham, WR, PHI (vs. NYG)
- Jarvis Landry, WR, CLE (at CIN)
- Jamaal Williams, RB, GB (at HOU)
- Rob Gronkowski, TE, TB (at LV)
- Marvin Jones Jr., WR, DET (at ATL)
- Damien Harris, RB, NE (vs. SF)
- Zack Moss, RB, BUF (at NYJ)
- Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT (at TEN) [INJURED]
- Joshua Kelley, RB, LAC (vs. JAX)
- Tim Patrick, WR, DEN (vs. KC)
- Frank Gore, RB, NYJ (vs. BUF)
- Dontrelle Inman, WR, WAS (vs. DAL)
- Le'Veon Bell, RB, KC (at DEN)
- Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN (vs. KC)
- Malcolm Brown, RB, LAR (vs. CHI)
- Keelan Cole, WR, JAX (vs. LAC)
- Boston Scott, RB, PHI (vs. NYG)
- Hayden Hurst, TE, ATL (vs. DET)
- John Brown, WR, BUF (at NYJ)
- Cam Akers, RB, LAR (vs. CHI)
This ranking of the top 100 players in PPR fantasy leagues for Week 7 should help with any tricky "flex" decisions managers might have.
As always, there are no quarterbacks included in this list. If you play in a "Superflex" fantasy league, then the vast majority of starting quarterbacks in the NFL would rank toward the top for one simple reason: They touch the ball on every play.
Touches equal opportunity.
Hard though it may be to believe, the fantasy regular season is already halfway over. With any luck, the first six weeks of the season were kind to you and your team. If it wasn't, there's still time to turn things around.
Hopefully, these rankings have been of some assistance to you either way.
WEEK 7 "FLEX" RANKINGS/TOP 100 OVERALL
DFS player salaries courtesy of DraftKings. Fantasy scoring data courtesy of FFToday. Fantasy points against data courtesy of My Fantasy League.
Gary Davenport is a two-time Fantasy Sports Writers Association Football Writer of the Year.