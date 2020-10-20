10 NHL Teams Having a Disappointing Offseason so Far

0 of 10

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The 2020 NHL offseason is well underway. Despite the flattened salary cap for 2020-21, uncertainty over when next season will begin and what the schedule might look like, a number of teams have been busy bolstering their rosters in the trade and free-agent markets.

However, several teams aren't having the same success as their peers. Some, such as the Chicago Blackhawks, have had to part ways with longtime veterans. Others, like the Philadelphia Flyers, have yet to make a significant move. Even the Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning are having their own difficulties.

Here's a look at 10 NHL teams having a disappointing offseason thus far. This list is based on their recent trades, free-agent signings and other attempted moves.