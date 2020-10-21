2020 NBA Free Agents Whose Value Sunk This Season

2 of 5

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

You're probably wondering how Montrezl Harrell, the 2019-20 Sixth Man of the Year, could have possibly hurt his value ahead of unrestricted free agency.

Ever heard of recency bias?

Sure, Harrell was stellar coming off the bench for the Los Angeles Clippers all year. Had his season ended in March, maybe Harrell would be among the most sought-after frontcourt free agents in this year's class. His averages of 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game more than justified the hardware he took home.

But the image most evaluators have in their minds features a very different version of Harrell, one who struggled to find his form upon rejoining the Clippers for the playoffs. The five-year veteran deserves slack for his poor play, considering he had to exit the bubble because of the death of his grandmother; the emotional toll of that experience should hold weight in the analysis.

Should, but probably won't.

Interested teams will remember Harrell looking a step slow and failing to help the postseason Clips on either end. L.A. had a minus-11.6 net rating with Harrell on the court during the playoffs. When he sat, that number leapt to plus-15.6. One of the main criticisms in the wake of the Clippers' postseason collapse was that Ivica Zubac should have played more than Harrell did. That, combined with the forever-diminishing value of non-stretch bigs, will only drive down Harrell's earning potential.

If not for the playoff letdown, Harrell might have signed with one of the few teams with cap space at a starter's salary. The Charlotte Hornets, for example, could have been convinced Harrell was the answer in the middle and used most or all of their projected $19 million in room on him. In December, the thinking around the league was that Harrell was in line for as much as a four-year, $100 million contract—not a bad bump from the two-year, $12 million deal he signed in 2018 with the Clips.

Now? Harrell seems most likely to re-sign in Los Angeles, and his projected annual salary is down in the $8 million-$12 million range, according to The Athletic's Jovan Buha.

Most of this isn't Harrell's fault, but there's no denying the market has cooled on him.