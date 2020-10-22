Panic or Relax: Which NFL Teams Are in Serious Trouble?

1 of 6

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The Minnesota Vikings were expected to compete for the NFC North title after playoff appearances in two of the last three seasons. Instead, they are sitting in last place at 1-5 after a brutal blowout loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

The previously winless Falcons exposed the Vikings' poor pass defense, and Minnesota gave up costly turnovers. Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan had his best game of the year, completing 30 of 40 passes for 371 yards and four touchdowns. Meanwhile, Kirk Cousins posted some garbage-time touchdowns, but he still threw three interceptions in the 40-23 loss.

Cousins has had yet another inconsistent season, tossing 11 touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions. Some games he's looked like the franchise quarterback the Vikings paid for at $33 million per season, but in others he's folded. He posted a passer rating of just 15.9 while throwing for only 113 yards and three interceptions in a 28-11 Week 2 loss to the Colts.

The defense hasn't looked much better. The unit is giving up 32 points per game, ranking 31st, while only forcing five turnovers. With Cousins regularly turning the ball over and the defense struggling to get takeaways, Minnesota is 30th in turnover differential.

Although the Vikings have faced tough competition, that their only win has come against the 1-5 Houston Texans, who already fired head coach Bill O'Brien, is telling. Minnesota heads into its bye week with its next three games all against NFC North opponents, and these will be crucial if the Vikings want to gain any ground in the division.

However, they haven't shown any signs of consistency, and the upcoming slate could be the death knell for any playoff hopes.

Verdict: Panic