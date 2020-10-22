Picking the Best-Ever World Series Winner for Every MLB Franchise

0 of 22

SUE OGROCKI/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Rays are hunting for their first World Series title this season in their second-ever trip to the Fall Classic.

If they end the season as champions, the 2020 team unquestionably would be regarded as the greatest in franchise history.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have not won it all since 1988, but they have six World Series banners to their credit, including a pair during the 1950s when they had a roster loaded with future Hall of Famers. It remains to be seen where the 2020 team would stand in their franchise lore.

With all of that in mind, we set out to name the greatest World Series winner in the history of all 30 MLB franchises, based on regular-season dominance and postseason performance.

Six franchises are still searching for their first title, while four others have won just once, so let's start by running through them before diving into the tough decisions.