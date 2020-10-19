    Legendary NHL Broadcaster Mike 'Doc' Emrick Announces Retirement

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 19, 2020
    In this Wednesday, May 29, 2019, photo, NBC hockey broadcaster Mike Emrick poses for a photo while preparing to call Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins in Boston. At 72, still calling games on the NHL’s biggest stage, Emrick is in his prime and showing no signs of slowing down and stepping away from broadcasting the fastest game on ice. “I really wanted to do it from the time I saw my first game, but a lot of people really want to do something and they don't get to,” Emrick said. “When you have a job like that, you're never working the rest of your life. So it's been 46 years. I don't know when it'll end. God only knows.” (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
    Charles Krupa/Associated Press

    Longtime NHL announcer Mike "Doc" Emrick announced Monday he will retire, according to Phil Mushnick of the New York Post.

    NBC Sports provided a video tribute to the announcer:

    "I hope I can handle retirement OK, especially since I've never done it before," Emrick said. "But I've just been extremely lucky for 50 years. And NBC has been so good to me, especially since the pandemic, when I was allowed to work from home in a studio NBC created.

    "Now, into my golden years, this just seemed to be the time that was right."

    The 74-year-old most recently called games for NBC, also spending time with ESPN, Fox and more in a career that spanned five decades.

    Emrick's time in the booth saw him achieve numerous accomplishments that will be difficult for anyone to match:

    He was honored with the Lester Patrick Trophy in 2004 for his contributions to hockey in the United States and was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2011. Per Mushnick, Emrick is in seven different Hall of Fames.

    Emrick concluded his career by calling the Stanley Cup Final remotely as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Dallas Stars inside a bubble in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

