Legendary NHL Broadcaster Mike 'Doc' Emrick Announces Retirement

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Longtime NHL announcer Mike "Doc" Emrick announced Monday he will retire, according to Phil Mushnick of the New York Post.

NBC Sports provided a video tribute to the announcer:

"I hope I can handle retirement OK, especially since I've never done it before," Emrick said. "But I've just been extremely lucky for 50 years. And NBC has been so good to me, especially since the pandemic, when I was allowed to work from home in a studio NBC created.

"Now, into my golden years, this just seemed to be the time that was right."

The 74-year-old most recently called games for NBC, also spending time with ESPN, Fox and more in a career that spanned five decades.

Emrick's time in the booth saw him achieve numerous accomplishments that will be difficult for anyone to match:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He was honored with the Lester Patrick Trophy in 2004 for his contributions to hockey in the United States and was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2011. Per Mushnick, Emrick is in seven different Hall of Fames.

Emrick concluded his career by calling the Stanley Cup Final remotely as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Dallas Stars inside a bubble in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.