4 Takeaways from Steelers' Week 6 Win

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers remained perfect with a Week 6 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Mike Tomlin's team did not allow its AFC North rival to take any control of the contest, as it held the Browns to 220 total yards and a single score from late in the second quarter.

For the second straight week, the Steelers put up 38 points and received a solid showing from Chase Claypool, who is quickly becoming a reliable threat. The same can't be said right now about JuJu Smith-Schuster, whose totals have dried up through five games.

Most of the takeaways from Sunday's game were positive, but the Steelers suffered a key loss, with Devin Bush reportedly suffering a season-ending injury.

While it will be tough to replace the 2019 first-round pick's impact, Pittsburgh had some of its reserves step up and make plays in the second half.